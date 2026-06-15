Massive surge of faith in Haridwar on Somvati Amavasya; devotees throng Ganga ghats

Haridwar, June 15 (IANS) A magnificent display of faith was witnessed in the holy city of Haridwar in Uttarakhand on the auspicious occasion of Somvati Amavasya, as hundreds of thousands of devotees gathered at the banks of the Ganga River for a sacred dip and prayers on Monday.

From the early hours of the morning, a sea of devotees streamed towards major Ganga ghats, including the iconic Har Ki Pauri. Pilgrims from different parts of the country participated in the holy bathing ritual, believing it to be especially auspicious on Somvati Amavasya.

The police and district administration remained on high alert to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. Security personnel were deployed across the city, particularly at key bathing ghats and other sensitive locations.

District Magistrate Mayur Dixit and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bhullar personally inspected the arrangements and issued necessary directions to officials on the ground.

DM Dixit said the holy bathing ritual was progressing smoothly, with a large influx of devotees continuing throughout the day. He added that the administration had made comprehensive arrangements to facilitate the movement and safety of pilgrims at all major ghats.

SSP Bhullar said extensive security measures had been put in place to ensure the event concluded safely. The area was divided into six super zones, 16 zones, and 40 sectors, with officers ranging from Deputy SPs and Circle Officers (COs) to Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors deployed across the city. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), and dog squads were also stationed at strategic locations.

Devotees expressed deep enthusiasm and reverence for the occasion. According to Hindu beliefs, bathing in the Ganga, performing charitable acts, and offering Tarpan (ritual offerings to ancestors) on Somvati Amavasya hold special spiritual significance.

Mahant Ravindra Puri, President of the Akhara Parishad, said that, according to astrological calculations, such a rare celestial alignment in the month of Jyeshtha had occurred after nearly 300 years. He noted that performing the holy bath and Tarpan at pilgrimage centres such as Haridwar, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya is believed to bring immense spiritual merit.

Shruti, a devotee, said, “I came here to take a holy dip in the Ganga on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya. It is believed that sincere wishes are fulfilled on this day.”

Another devotee, Mamata Sharma, said, “It is believed that bathing in the Ganga brings peace to our ancestors.”

The Somvati Amavasya bathing ritual is continuing peacefully in Haridwar amid an atmosphere of devotion, tight security, and extensive administrative preparations.

--IANS

jk/dpb