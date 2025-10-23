Maruti Suzuki's Jimny 5-door export from India surpasses 1 lakh units milestone

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) In a landmark achievement, the Jimny 5-door SUV has surpassed a cumulative export of 1 lakh units from India, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said on Thursday.

Jimny 5-door export journey began in 2023, shortly after the SUV made its debut in India. The SUV, manufactured exclusively in India, has been shipped across more than 100 countries, including Japan, Mexico, and Australia.

"Jimny 5-door’s entry in Japan in January 2025, under the name 'Jimny Nomade', sparked off an overwhelming response with orders crossing the 50,000 mark within days of introduction. This reflects Jimny’s strong resonance in one of the world’s most evolved and quality-conscious automobile markets," the company said.

According to Maruti Suzuki, the Jimny 5-door is built for performance, combining a ladder-frame chassis with Suzuki’s proven ALLGRIP PRO (4WD), offering superior off-road dynamics and stability.

Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, it embodies a balance of durability, simplicity and dependable performance, traits that appeal to both rugged terrain drivers and global customers attuned to quality and functionality.

“The Jimny has over half a century of heritage globally. Jimny 5-door crossing 1 lakh export mark is a proud achievement for Maruti Suzuki. We are deeply thankful to customers around the world for their trust in this acclaimed SUV," Maruti Suzuki India Limited Managing Director and CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi, said.

Jimny’s strong off-road DNA, reliable performance and uncompromising quality have earned admiration in over 100 countries, he added.

The Jimny, along with 16 other models exported by Maruti Suzuki, stands as a shining example of ‘Make in India for the World’.

The year-on-year rise in the company’s exports reflects the love and confidence of customers in our products and highlights India’s rise as a hub for world-class automobile manufacturing, Takeuchi said.

This achievement reinforces Maruti Suzuki’s robust and sustained export growth trajectory.

With over 2 lakh vehicles exported in H1 FY 2025-26, the company grew by around 40 per cent and recorded its highest-ever half-yearly export volume. In FY 2024-25, the Company had exported over 3.3 lakh vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki commands over 46 per cent share in India’s passenger vehicle exports.

