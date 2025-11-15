Mark Wood cleared of hamstring injury concerns ahead of Ashes opener

Perth, Nov 15 (IANS) Mark Wood has been given the all-clear after a hamstring scare, offering England some reassurance ahead of the Ashes. However, he will sit out the final day of their only warm-up match at Lilac Hill in Perth against the England Lions.

Wood reported tightness in his left hamstring on Friday following two four-over spells that opened the three-day fixture. He left the field partway through the second session after his second spell and later underwent precautionary scans.

"Following precautionary scans on Friday, England fast bowler Mark Wood has been cleared of any concerns regarding his left hamstring," the ECB said in a statement.

Wood will continue to train as planned in the build-up to the first Test in Perth, it added.

England have continued to manage Wood carefully as he recovers from the knee injury he picked up during February’s Champions Trophy. Although he had aimed to return for the final Test against India in the summer, a training setback forced him to miss the entire home season.

On the opening day at Lilac Hill - a quiet, suburban venue on the outskirts of Perth - Wood delivered several sharp spells despite the generally docile pitch.

Brydon Carse has now joined the action after missing day one through illness, while England’s pace reserves also include Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Matt Potts, Josh Tongue and Ben Stokes.

England Ashes squad: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.

--IANS

ab/