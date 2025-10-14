Mark Ronson wants to be DJ, spin some magic at Taylor Swift's wedding

Los Angeles, Oct 14 (IANS) The ‘Uptown Funk’ hitmaker Mark Ronson has expressed his wish to be the official DJ at pop icon Taylor Swift's wedding.

He is "keeping the (next) year open" in case he's asked to DJ at the high-profile wedding, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The Grammy Award winner has revealed he's keen to hit the decks when the pop superstar marries NFL player Travis Kelce, but he admits the competition will be fierce.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 2’s The Scott Mills Breakfast Show, he said, "I think there (are) a lot of people putting themselves up for that gig. Me, I am keeping the year open as well because you don’t know (who might get that call)”.

However, Ronson fears he might be out of the running because he previously served as a DJ at Selena Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco, and he didn't see Taylor hitting the dance floor during his set.

He added, "I did DJ a wedding that apparently she was at a week ago. I did not see her on the dance floor, so I probably didn’t do the best job at selling my services there. It was a lot of fun. I’ve known Benny for 10 years and when he got engaged, he was like, 'Will you come and do a 90s DJ set at my wedding?’' And I was like, 'Sure’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Taylor Swift confirmed her engagement to Travis in August and she later insisted she won't start planning her big day until she finishes promotional duties for her new album ‘The Life of A Showgirl’, which was released earlier this month.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, she explained, "I want to do the album stuff first, and the wedding is what happens after in terms of planning. I think it will be fun to plan”.

She also revealed she didn't even think about planning her wedding until she met the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

--IANS

aa/