Marinakis left hurt and angered by Nuno’s comments: Report

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Nottingham Forest’s decision to sack Nuno Espirito Santo follows after club owner Evangelos Marinakis decided his relationship with the Portuguese head coach was beyond repair.

Santo's position had been uncertain for two weeks since he publicly declared his relationship with Marinakis had gone sour.

As per a report by Sky Sports, the Forest owner was deeply hurt and angered by his head coach speaking out against him and the club in public twice in the space of seven days.

The Portuguese coach had joined the club on a two-and-a-half-year contract in December 2023 after the dismissal of Steve Cooper.

Last term Santo guided Forest to seventh in the Premier League - their highest finish since 1994-95 - as they qualified for Europe for the first time in three decades. His success saw him sign a new three-year deal in June.

Ahead of the club’s second league game of the season against Crystal Palace, Nuno had revealed that his relationship with the Greek owner had gone sour but said he did not know why it had deteriorated.

"I don't know exactly but I'm being honest with you, it is not the same. The reason behind it I do not know. What I said last week or two weeks ago was my concern and why I was worried about where we were going (as a club).

"What I said, I said it with respect. The reality is that the relationship is not what it used to be. It was a respectful relationship based on trust and sharing opinions but now it is not so good," said Nuno.

Former Tottenham head coaches Ange Postecouglou, Mauricio Pochettino, Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner and Jose Mourinho are said to be the names linked with a move to Nottingham Forest.

