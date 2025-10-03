Mariah Carey reveals if she and Eminem are still involved in a feud

October 03, 2025 3:17 PM हिंदी

Los Angeles, Oct 3 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey has shared if she and Eminem are still in a cold war. The singer appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ recently.

She was asked whether she and the rapper were feuding over a role in Eminem's autobiographical movie ‘8 Mile’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Her response was clad in vagueness. During a game of Plead the Fifth on the show, the show host asked her, "This summer, a music producer claimed the real reason why you and Eminem started beefing was because he approached you about playing his mom in ‘8 Mile’. Is there any truth to that?".

Mariah Carey, 56, said, "From what I heard, there is truth to that, but I don't think that he actually. Well, who knows who approached who?".

Cohen asked if that ignited "the beef”. She said, “No. I mean, maybe. It depends what he’s thinking. I really don’t care. Like, whatever he’s said, then I’m that, fine. Not really. But that’s a rap lyric”.

As per ‘People’, in June, during an appearance on the TFU podcast, music producer Damion “Damizza” Young claimed that Eminem, 52, wanted Carey to appear in 8 Mile as his mother. Carey's "insecurities kicked in big time" when she was approached by the rapper for the role, which ultimately went to Kim Basinger.

Carey and Eminem's alleged feud dates back to when Eminem claimed that he and Carey were romantically involved. "Yes, me and Mariah did have a relationship for about a good six, seven months", Eminem reportedly said on his Shade 45 channel, per the Detroit News. "(But) it didn’t work. I wasn’t really into what she was into; our personalities collided. She’s a diva, and I’m a little more regular, I guess. I can never deny her talent, but the fact that she denied we ever had something, that’s bad”.

Mariah Carey, however, denied any relationship between the two. She earlier said, "I hung out with him, I spoke to him on the phone. I think I was probably with him a total of four times. And I don’t consider that dating somebody”.

