Margot Robbie thinks Jacob Elordi would be a ‘very good boyfriend’

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Hollywood star Margot Robbie thinks her Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi would be a "very good boyfriend" for someone after he did "a lot of very thoughtful things" on the sets of Wuthering Heights.

The pair appear as Heathcliff and Cathy in the forthcoming film, loosely inspired by Emily Bronte's 1847 novel of the same name, and the 35-year-old actress was delighted when Jacob, 28, filled her dressing room with roses on Valentine's Day, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

When interviewing each other for Vogue Australia, Robbie said: "Yours was so epic... I remember thinking on Valentine’s Day, oh he’s probably a very good boyfriend, ’cause there’s a lot of thoughtfulness in this.

"You did a lot of very thoughtful things. It wasn’t just the gesture of the roses, it was the thing written from Heathcliff, and that little tombstone thing. I was like, ah, crafts! Love that. It was crafty, it was meaningful, it was dramatic."

Elordi also told how he made a special visit to the set that day to carry out the gesture, because he wasn't even filming any scenes at the time.

He added: "It was dramatic. I had to hear if you were shooting as well, because I wasn’t at work that day."

A stunned Robbie said: "Shut up."

He replied: "I came in."

Robbie then said: "You are absolutely devastating."

The friend also joked they didn't like filming scenes as much without each other.

Elordi said: "I really didn’t like shooting when Margot wasn’t there."

Robbie added: "I hated shooting when you weren’t there."

Last year, Robbie defended Elordi's casting in the movie, insisting director Emerald Fennell got it right when she chose the Saltburn star to play the brooding antihero.

She told British Vogue magazine: "I get it (the backlash). There’s nothing else to go off at this point until people see the movie … I saw him play Heathcliff. And he is Heathcliff. I’d say, just wait. Trust me, you’ll be happy."

