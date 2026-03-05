Marco Rubio rallies European, Gulf allies on Iran crisis

Washington, March 5 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with foreign ministers from Italy, Cyprus, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia as Washington stepped up diplomatic consultations on Iran and the wider Middle East, the State Department said.

The calls focused on recent developments involving Iran and the broader regional situation.

Rubio first spoke with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. The two discussed developments in Iran and across the Middle East. They also reaffirmed the strong partnership between the United States and Italy.

In a separate call, Rubio spoke with Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos. The leaders discussed developments in Iran and the broader Middle East. Both sides reaffirmed the strong partnership between Washington and Nicosia.

Rubio also held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The discussion again focused on developments involving Iran and the wider region.

Rubio told Fidan that attacks on Turkey’s sovereign territory were unacceptable and pledged full US support. Both leaders reaffirmed the continued strength of the bilateral relationship.

In another call, Rubio spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. He thanked the Saudi leadership for the kingdom’s response to the attack on the US Embassy in Riyadh. The two leaders also discussed the threats the Iranian regime poses to regional stability and other developments in the Middle East.

The conversations reflect Washington’s effort to stay closely coordinated with both European and Middle Eastern partners as tensions around Iran continue to shape regional security.

Italy and Cyprus are key European partners in US diplomacy in the Mediterranean. Turkey, a NATO member, plays a strategic role between Europe and the Middle East. Saudi Arabia remains a central actor in regional diplomacy and energy markets.

The outreach signals Washington’s continued focus on building diplomatic alignment with allies as developments in the Middle East evolve.

--IANS

lkj/sd/