Kriti Sanon shares cute BTS moments from Rashmika-Vijay's Hyderabad reception, says 'Love them!'

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon, on Wednesday night, shared a few adorable behind-the-scenes moments from the grand reception of newly weds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, that took place in Hyderabad.

Taking to her social media account, Kriti re-posted a cheerful selfie featuring herself with the newlyweds, congratulating them on their big day.

The picture was originally posted by filmmaker Homi Adajania. In the caption, Homi had written “Kriti, can you stay out this.”

The picture featured the actress posing with the newly weds in a candid click.

Resharing the picture on her own account, Kriti replied, “Haha Never. Love them.”

The actress also shared another candid picture from the celebrations.

The BTS snap features Rashmika smiling and covering her nose playfully while facing Kriti who is also seen giggling. She captioned the moment as, “And then some…”.

For the reception, Kriti opted for a black embellished ensemble. Vijay was seen wearing a cream traditional outfit.

For the uninitiated, the reception that was held on the 4th of March, saw some prominent names, such as Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar, and Radhika Sarathkumar, attended the grand function, along with some others mark their attendance.

Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on February 26 in Udaipur.

Earlier , Rashmika had opened up about their magical Sangeet night, calling it one of the most joyful and emotional evenings of her life.

Sharing a series of pictures in a carousel post from the celebration, the actress had reflected on the love, laughter and surprises galore that unfolded through the night.

Rashmika had taken to her social media account and wrote, “The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitters and us dancing through the night.

It was really the most fun night ever!! From Vijju and I wanting to surprise each other.. to family wanting to surprise us.. to being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so so well!”

She added, “@falgunishanepeacockindia!! Guys!!!!! The stunning piecesss!! Guys!! Amazing!! It was super heavy but I was still in it all night!! 24.2.26!

The night Vijay and I danced as one, surrounded by the love of our families and friends!.”

