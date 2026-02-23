FBI ‘dedicating all necessary resources’ to probe fatal shooting at Mar-a-Lago (Ld)

Washington, Feb 23 (IANS) A 21-year-old North Carolina man carrying a shotgun and a fuel can was shot and killed by US Secret Service agents after breaching the security perimeter of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to US media reports.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that it is “dedicating all necessary resources” to the probe.

The man was identified as Austin Tucker Martin of Cameron, North Carolina.

According to Fox News, the incident occurred around 1.30 a.m. when the suspect made an “unauthorised entry” through the north gate of the Palm Beach resort as another vehicle was exiting.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told reporters the suspect was carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a gas can.

“They confronted a white male that was carrying a gas can and a shotgun. He was ordered to drop those two pieces of equipment that he had with him — at which time he put down the gas can, raised the shotgun to a shooting position,” Bradshaw said.

“At that point in time, the deputy and the two Secret Service agents fired their weapons and neutralised the threat.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No Secret Service or Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office personnel were injured.

The Washington Post reported that the shooting took place “just inside the inner perimeter” near the estate’s north gate. Trump was not at Mar-a-Lago at the time of the incident, the newspaper said.

The FBI is leading the investigation, with assistance from local authorities. Brett Skiles, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Miami field office, said the bureau was processing the scene and collecting evidence. Officials urged residents living near the estate to review exterior security camera footage for anything suspicious.

The New York Post reported that a box for the shotgun was later discovered in Martin’s vehicle. The newspaper said Martin had been reported missing by his family a day earlier.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X that the Secret Service “acted quickly and decisively to neutralize a crazy person, armed with a gun and a gas canister, who intruded on President Trump’s home.”

FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau was “dedicating all necessary resources” to the investigation.

The episode comes amid heightened security concerns around Trump. In 2024, he survived two assassination attempts during the presidential campaign. In one case, a gunman fired at him during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, grazing his ear. Months later, another armed man was arrested near Trump’s West Palm Beach golf club.

