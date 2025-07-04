July 04, 2025 7:22 PM हिंदी

Not contesting elections sometimes serves greater purpose: RJD on AIMIM's proposal

Many times, not contesting elections serve greater purpose: RJD on AIMIM's proposal to join Mahagathbandhan in Bihar

Patna, July 4 (IANS) After Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM expressed its intent to join the Mahagathbandhan ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, RJD MP Manoj Jha offered a nuanced reaction, subtly advising Owaisi and his party that sometimes, choosing not to contest elections can serve a greater purpose.

In a letter addressed to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, AIMIM's Bihar unit president Akhtarul Iman formally requested inclusion in the opposition alliance, marking a potential shift in political alignments in the state.

“I can only say one thing to Owaisi, that often, elections have a deeper meaning, a certain mood, a consciousness that builds over time,” said Manoj Jha.

He spoke about the direction and progress made under Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership within the Mahagathbandhan. “Under Tejashwi ji’s leadership, the Grand Alliance has already drawn a clear line, focused on jobs, social security pensions, relief from electricity bills, an end to bureaucratic hassles during surveys, and a governance system where officials are answerable to the people. There are also special plans for students and youth,” he said.

Jha appealed to AIMIM to recognise the importance of defeating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological stance. “There are moments in history when not contesting elections can also help fulfill a higher purpose. If you intend to defeat the authoritarian and hate-filled character of the BJP, then even staying out of the election race can contribute to that goal. I believe Owaisi will understand this,” he added.

AIMIM had made a strong entry into Bihar politics during the 2020 Assembly elections, winning five seats in the Muslim-majority Seemanchal region. The performance positioned the party as a rising political force in the state.

However, the situation changed drastically in June 2022 when four out of the five AIMIM MLAs defected to the RJD, leaving Akhtarul Iman as the lone representative still loyal to Owaisi. This defection dealt a significant blow to AIMIM’s plans of expanding its presence in Bihar.

--IANS

rs/skp

LATEST NEWS

VVS Laxman arranged for India U19 team to watch day two’s play in second day of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, says head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar. Photo credit: BCCI

2nd Test: Laxman arranged for India U19 team to watch day two’s play, says Kanitkar

After holding key bilateral talks, PM Modi to visit iconic Boca stadium during Argentina visit (File image)

After holding key bilateral talks, PM Modi to visit iconic Boca stadium during Argentina visit

Indian envoy meets Japanese Defence Minister, discusses Indo-Pacific cooperation

Indian envoy meets Japanese Defence Minister, discusses Indo-Pacific cooperation

India are still controlling everything despite Smith-Brook stand, says Stuart Broad about the situation on Day 3 of the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday. Photo credit: BCCI

2nd Test: India are still controlling everything despite Smith-Brook stand, says Broad

Sasur-damad duo Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul bond over their mutual love for cycling

'Sasur-Damad' duo Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul bond over their mutual love for cycling

Indonesia: Classical Indian dance drama 'Shiva Tandava' steals the show at Bali Festival

Indonesia: Classical Indian dance drama 'Shiva Tandava' steals the show at Bali Festival

Jamie Smith’s unbeaten ton, Harry Brook’s 91 not out lead England’s stunning counterattack against India in the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday. Photo credit: England Cricket/X

2nd Test: Smith’s unbeaten ton, Brook’s 91* lead England’s stunning counterattack

'It’s Pickleball season in Phulera" as Panchayat 4 cast gets together for a new photoshoot

'It’s Pickleball season in Phulera" as Panchayat 4 cast gets together for a new photoshoot

New pocket-sized sensor to detect asthma, lung damage causing sulphur dioxide

New pocket-sized sensor to detect asthma, lung damage causing sulphur dioxide

'Resilient economy': India’s forex reserves cross $700 billion mark again

'Resilient economy': India’s forex reserves cross $700 billion mark again