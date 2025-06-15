Manpreet becomes second-highest capped Indian men’s hockey player of all time with 400 international caps

Antwerp, June 15 (IANS) India midfield maestro Manpreet Singh became the only second Indian hockey player to don the international cap for the 400th time when he took the field on Sunday for the Hockey Pro League 2024/25 match against Australia, adding his name to an elite list of legends who have graced the world stage with unwavering consistency and heart.

The 33-year-old midfielder from Punjab, a place synonymous with Indian hockey folklore, now stands as the second-highest capped Indian men’s player of all time, behind only former captain and current hockey India president Dilip Tirkey (412 caps).

Speaking on the milestone, an emotional Manpreet said, "I still remember the goosebumps I felt in my debut game. To be standing here, 400 games later, is beyond anything I imagined. This milestone is shared with every coach who pushed me, every teammate who backed me, and every fan who believed in me when I needed it most. I’m still learning, still growing — and I play with the same hunger today as I did at 19."

From his debut in 2011 as a spirited 19-year-old to becoming the heartbeat of the Indian midfield, Manpreet’s career mirrors Indian hockey’s resurgence.

He has won four Asian Champions Trophy titles (2013, 2018, 2023, 2024), two Asian Games Gold medals (2014, 2023). two Olympic bronze medals (2020, 2024), two Commonwealth Games Silver medals (2014, 2022), podium finishes at the 2014-15 and 2016-17 FIH World League and Hockey Champions Trophy in 2018.

Manpreet’s consistency on the field has been matched by his recognition off it. His accolades underline his immense contribution to Indian sport. He was awarded Arjuna Award in 2018, became FIH Men’s Player of the Year in 2019, conferred with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021 along with Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Player of the Year in 2019 and Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year – 2014, 2021,

Hockey India chief and the only Indian player ahead of Manpreet in the all-time caps list, lauded the achievement and stated, "Very few athletes achieve this level of consistency and endurance. Manpreet has been the spine of Indian hockey through its most transformative decade. His fitness, leadership, and composure under pressure set him apart. We are proud to see him carry forward the legacy with such grace."

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh added, “400 caps is not just a number — it’s a legacy built on sacrifice, discipline, and devotion to the sport. Manpreet has set the bar for professionalism and pride in wearing the India jersey. He has been a true ambassador of Indian hockey and a generational role model.”

