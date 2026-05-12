May 12, 2026 8:40 AM हिंदी

Manoj Muntashir reveals how Shankar–Jaikishan started the trend of ‘title songs’ in Bollywood

Manoj Muntashir reveals how Shankar–Jaikishan started the trend of ‘title songs’ in Bollywood

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) The upcoming episode of Indian Idol will see Manoj Muntashir share a fascinating anecdote about the origin of title songs in Hindi cinema.

During an engaging conversation on the show, Manoj turned to Vishal Dadlani and said, “Sawal hai ki pachhattar saalon se ye title songs ka jo trend chala aa raha hai, iski shuruaat kahan hui kabhi, aur kis se hui thi? Hindi cinema ka pehla title song kisne banaya tha, jaante hai?”

He revealed, “Shankar–Jaikishan ne. 1949 mein aayi thi film Barsaat, aur Barsaat ka vo gaana sab ko yaad hoga ‘Barsaat mein hum se mile tum sajan, tum se mile hum barsaat mein.’ This was the first title song in a Hindi film.”

The lyricist further said, “Vishu sir, aapne itne filmo ke title songs banaye hai. Matlab I Hate Luv Storys se koi title song kaise bana sakte hai, vo inse suniye. Aur recently Pathaan, the iconic Pathaan ka gaana Shreya aapne itne saare title songs gaye hai. Saiyaara abhi haali mein kitna bada hit hua gaana.”

Manoj further added, “Maine bhi kahi title songs likhe hai, mujhe toh lagta hai das-baarah toh likhe hi honge.”

Talking about the legendary music duo, Shankar–Jaikishan, went on to become one of the most influential names in Hindi cinema music across the 1950s, 60s, and 70s.

Their unforgettable compositions include ‘Awara Hoon’ from Awaara, ‘Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua’ from Shree 420, ‘Yeh Mera Prem Patra' from Sangam, ‘Baharon Phool Barsao’ from Suraj and many more.

Listening to this revelation, Indian Idol judges Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal and Badhshah were left stunned.

–IANS

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