Manoj Kumar's brother Manish Goswami shares nostalgic moments from ‘Upkaar’

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar’s brother, television producer Manish R. Goswami, took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday night as he shared a rare and unseen picture celebrating the glorious journey of the iconic film Upkar.

In the first black-and-white photograph, Manish’s father can be seen receiving the National Award for producing Upkar from former President Zakir Husain in 1967.

Sharing the picture, Manish wrote, “My Respected Dad Receiving National Award for Film #Upkar for producing it, award given by Hon President Zakir Hussain Sahab in 1967.”

In another rare throwback picture shared on his social media account, a young Manoj Kumar is seen sitting beside his father, deeply engrossed in paperwork and probably movie discussions.

Alongside the picture, Manish wrote, “Pic 59 years back film Upkar… National Award winner produced by my dad & Written & Directed by my brother Manoj ji.”

Talking about the movie, released in 1967, Upkar marked Manoj Kumar’s directorial debut and went on to become one of the most celebrated patriotic films in Indian cinema.

Talking about the movie's plat, it was inspired by former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” slogan, the film revolved around the life of Bharat, a selfless farmer and soldier who symbolizes the spirit of India.

The film featured a stellar cast including Manoj Kumar, Asha Parekh, Pran, Prem Chopra, and Kamini Kaushal. The film’s music by Kalyanji-Anandji also became timeless, with songs like Mere Desh Ki Dharti, Kasme Vaade Pyar Wafa, and others becoming classics.

Upkar went on to win many honours, including the National Film Award and multiple Filmfare Awards.

Born Harikrishan Giri Goswami on July 24, 1937, Manoj Kumar was fondly known as “Bharat Kumar” for his patriotic and socially relevant cinema.

Over a career spanning 7 decades, the actor has delivered classics like Shaheed, Purab Aur Paschim, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, and Kranti. He passed away on April 4, 2025, at the age of 87.

–IANS

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