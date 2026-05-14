'Karuppu' director R J Balaji breaks down, apologises to fans for delay in film's release

Chennai, May 14 (IANS) Even as the makers of actor Suriya's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Karuppu' continued to make desperate efforts to find a way to ensure the film's smooth release on Thursday, the film's director R J Balaji tendered a heartfelt and emotional apology to all the fans who had turned up at theatres to watch the first show of the film on Thursday morning, only to return home disappointed.

Taking to his Instagram page to post the video, R J Balaji said, "Another update from my car. I hope this is the last one. I am really sorry to all the fans. It shouldn't have happened."

Pointing out that people had travelled long distances to catch the film in the morning, R J Balaji apologised to all fans irrespective of where they had gone to watch the film including places in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

" I am sorry. It shouldn't have happened. We watch a film only to come out of the problems that we have in our minds, at our homes, in our lives. To make watching a film itself stressful, and for being unable to watch the film, I am really sorry. I too did not expect this. I am really hopeful that this evening, by 6 pm, all these problems will get resolved and the film will release," he said, even as his eyes gave away the fact that he had been weeping.

Unable to keep a straight face at one point, the director broke down, saying, "I have thought about this on many days -- that my film 'Karuppu' will release on May 14 and it would go on to emerge a big blockbuster.I have manifested this."

Forcing a smile amidst tears, he said, "I am very hopeful. Tears are coming. The pain is there but that is another department. But I am hopeful that God will resolve all the problems and get this film released today. Many of them are working towards it. A lot of people have let go of so many things. Suriya sir has given so much. So, sorry for the delay. Sorry for making you go through all this stress. But it will all be worth (the trouble). The film will come out this evening and it will be very entertaining and I am confident you will all like it. God is with us. All will be good. I am very hopeful. I am confident that you will all like the film. God bless us all."

For the unaware, the release of Suriya's 'Karuppu', which was to hit screens on Thursday, has been delayed because of financial hurdles. Sources in the industry say that the makers of the film were trying their best to resolve the hurdles facing the film and ensure its smooth release on time on Thursday.

However, negotiations that went late into Wednesday night and early Thursday morning had not borne fruit forcing the makers to cancel the morning shows scheduled for Thursday.

Dream Warrior Pictures, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to retweet an announcement by the film's producer S R Prabhu in this regard.

It said, "Due to unavoidable reasons, 9am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!"

--IANS

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