Manoj Bajpayee talks about Nagaland and how its people are connected with nature

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is receiving a lot of positive response to the recently released 3rd season of ‘The Family Man’, has shared his experience of working in Nagaland, a place where people are still connected with nature.

The third season of the series is set in Nagaland, and Manoj was bowled over by the sheer beauty of the state, and the simplicity of its people.

Talking about the same, he said, “Nagaland is so amazing that it’s difficult to describe in words. I had never visited this part of the country before, and coming here for ‘The Family Man’ shoot has been truly enriching. We spent a few weeks filming, and every day gave us wonderful experiences. The people, the food, the culture, everything felt so warm and genuine”.

For Manoj Bajpayee, this shoot wasn’t just another schedule. It was a first-time encounter with a part of India he had never seen up close.

Reflecting on how deeply the place impacted him, he shared, “It’s been a complete eye-opener. I really want to urge everyone to visit Nagaland at least once in their lifetime. The place feels so pure, untouched and clean — the kind of natural beauty you don’t see very often. One thing that surprised me was how early the day starts here. We’d wake up at 4:30 or 5:00 am, and the sun would already be shining like it’s 9 or 10 in the morning. Everyone is up and active early, and it just shows how closely people live with nature”.

Calling it a must-visit destination, the actor said, “There are very few places where you see human life adjusting itself so beautifully around the environment, the flora and fauna. Nagaland is exactly that, incredibly green, and the people are extremely welcoming and warm-hearted. It’s a must-visit place”.

He also spoke warmly about working with Northeastern actors such as Paalin Kabak, Rigen Ngomle, Poonam Gurung, and Vihotu Swu. “I’m also very happy that so many actors and artists from the Northeast are part of The Family Man Season 3. Talking to them and getting to know them has been a surreal experience. They are so global in their thinking, tech, fashion, and learning, yet so deeply rooted in their culture and traditions. I’m sure that after watching Season 3, a lot of people will want to come and experience this beautiful place for themselves”.

Written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, ‘The Family Man’ is available to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

aa/