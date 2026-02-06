Manoj Bajpayee says Ghooskhor Pandat is 'not about any community' amid title controversy

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) After filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, actor Manoj Bajpayee has also reacted to the ongoing controversy regarding the name of their forthcoming Netflix drama, "Ghooskhor Pandat".

In a statement shared on his official Instagram Stories, Bajpayee assured that he takes the emotions of the people hurt by the title of his next very seriously; however, he added that through his character, he only wished to depict the journey of a flawed person, and it should not be taken as a remark on any community in particular.

He wrote on the photo-sharing app, "I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen. As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community. (sic)."

Bajpayee further shed light on Neeraj Panday's approach towards his projects, saying, "In my experience of working with Neeraj Panday, there has been a consistent seriousness and care in how he approaches his films."

He also pointed out that the decision by the makers to take down the promotional material of the drama, in light of the public sentiment, shows the seriousness with which they are taking these concerns.

An FIR has been filed against the film director and team of the forthcoming web series "Ghooskhor Pandat" at Hazratganj police station, Lucknow.

Some organisations have even warned of aggressive protests, claiming that the title "Ghooskhor Pandat" is defamatory to the Brahmin community.

Earlier, Neeraj Pandey also shared a social media post clarifying that the term "Pandat" is used as a colloquial name for a fictional character, and it does not represent any particular caste, religion, or community.

He also apologised for any 'hurt' caused due to the title.

--IANS

pm/