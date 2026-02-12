Mannara Chopra, Aoora channel their inner Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Actress Mannara Chopra and Korean singer Aoora took a nostalgic trip down Bollywood lane as they recreated the iconic ‘Jab We Met’ look inspired by Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Mannara dropped a fun video with Aoora, where the two channelled their inner Geet and Aditya from the much-loved romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali. The clip captured their playful chemistry as they recreated the film’s vibe with their own quirky twist.

“Main apni favourite hoon… obviously. Aoora n me Recreated the Jab We Met look. Full vlog = drama+ fun + our crazy conversations Link in bio,” she wrote as the caption.

The recreation appeared to be part of Mannara’s vlog, packed with behind-the-scenes moments, laughter, and candid conversations between the duo.

Jab We Met also stars Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, and Dara Singh in supporting roles. The film tells the story of Aditya Kashyap, a heartbroken businessman who boards a train, where he meets a talkative Punjabi woman, Geet Dhillon.

While they miss their train, Geet and Aditya begin a journey together to her home, and what follows is a love that changes them.

Since its release in 2007, the film has garnered widespread critical acclaim and was among the top-grossing Hindi films of the year. The film was later remade in Tamil as Kanden Kadhalai with a subsequent Telugu dubbed version titled Priya Priyathama. Since its release in 2007, Jab We Met has gained cult status.

Mannara stepped into the world of acting in 2014 and has showcased her prowess in different language films such as Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada films. She made her acting debut with the 2014 Telugu film “Prema Geema Jantha Nai” opposite Sreerama Chandra.

She made her Hindi debut with Anubhav Sinha's “Zid”, co-starring Karanvir Sharma. In 2015, Chopra had a special appearance in a song in two Tamil films, “Sandamarutham” and “Kaaval”.

Mannara also played the lead opposite Sai Dharam Tej in “Thikka”. She made her Kannada film debutin “Rogue” in 2017. She gained major stardom after she featured in the 17th edition of “Bigg Boss”, hosted by Salman Khan, in 2023. She emerged as the 2nd runner-up, and the winner was Munawar Faruqui.

She made her web debut with “Bhootmate,” in which she played a ghost named Pari. She will next be seen in the Telugu film “Thiragabadara Saami”, starring Raj Tarun, and in the Punjabi film “Ohi Chann Ohi Raatan.”

--IANS

dc/