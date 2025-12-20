Manju Warrier pens touching tribute to Sreenivasan; says he will survive time in not one but many ways

Chennai, Dec 20 (IANS) Actress Manju Warrier on Saturday joined scores of people across the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu in paying tribute to one of India's greatest filmmakers, Sreenivasan, pointing out that the legendary actor, screenplay writer and director would survive time in not just one but many ways.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a touching tribute in Malayalam to the late filmmaker, who passed away in the early hours of Saturday, Manju Warrier said that to leave a timeless mark was the most beautiful thing an artist could leave on this earth and that Sreeniyettan had done it in writing, acting and direction.

In that sense, the actress pointed out, the great filmmaker would survive time, not just in one but many ways.

Stating that she had a lot of personal memories with the legendary filmmaker, the actress said that for the first time, Sreeniyettan, who would always end with a hearty laugh, was making her cry.

But the actress, who bid her final farewell to the versatile actor, took consolation in the fact that what had gone was only a body and that his name would continue to live in many forms for a long time.

Actor, writer and director Sreenivasan is considered an icon of Malayalam cinema. The well-known director, who was known for his acting as much as for his powerful writing, breathed his last at the Trippunithura Taluk Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for age-related illness. He was 69.

Sreenivasan is survived by his wife, Vimala, and his sons, Vineeth Sreenivasan, an acclaimed director, actor and singer, and Dhyan Sreenivasan, a popular actor.

Over a remarkable 48-year career, Sreenivasan left an indelible imprint on Malayalam cinema, shaping its storytelling sensibilities with his incisive humour, social satire and deeply human characters.

An actor of rare versatility, he featured in nearly 225 films, excelling both as a comedian and as a leading man, often portraying the flawed everyman with unmatched authenticity.

--IANS

mkr/