'Manjhi’s statement validates Cong claims': Tariq Anwar on vote recount row

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Congress MP Tariq Anwar on Sunday weighed in on the political controversy sparked by remarks made by Union MSME Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, asserting that the episode has strengthened the Congress party’s long-standing allegations regarding electoral irregularities.

Reacting to Manjhi’s comments on vote recounting during the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Anwar said that the minister’s own words have lent credibility to the Congress’s claims. “It has become evident, and people are beginning to believe that there is truth behind what the Congress Party has been saying. Union Minister Manjhi’s statement has proven this to be true,” Anwar said, adding that public trust in the electoral process is being shaken by such admissions.

The controversy erupted after a video clip surfaced in which Manjhi is allegedly heard claiming that he contacted the District Magistrate to ensure the victory of a candidate who was trailing by around 2,700 votes during the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls.

The video quickly went viral on social media, triggering sharp reactions from opposition parties, particularly the Congress, which accused the ruling alliance of interference in the electoral process.

Following the backlash, Manjhi strongly rejected allegations of vote manipulation, calling the video misleading and his remarks misinterpreted. He clarified that he was referring strictly to the legal provision of seeking a recount, not to any form of vote rigging or administrative interference.

“This is a false and misleading video,” Manjhi said while explaining his position. “You must remember that in the 2020 election, after recounting, one candidate won by just 27 votes, while a JD(U) candidate lost by the same margin. My reference was only to requesting a recount of votes, which is allowed under election rules.”

Despite Manjhi’s clarification, the Congress has maintained that the episode raises serious questions about the misuse of influence by senior leaders. Tariq Anwar said that even the suggestion of contacting administrative officials during an election process is troubling and warrants greater scrutiny.

