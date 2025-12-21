December 21, 2025 6:22 PM हिंदी

'Manjhi’s statement validates Cong claims': Tariq Anwar on vote recount row

Manjhi’s statement validates Congress claims: Tariq Anwar on vote recount row

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Congress MP Tariq Anwar on Sunday weighed in on the political controversy sparked by remarks made by Union MSME Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, asserting that the episode has strengthened the Congress party’s long-standing allegations regarding electoral irregularities.

Reacting to Manjhi’s comments on vote recounting during the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Anwar said that the minister’s own words have lent credibility to the Congress’s claims. “It has become evident, and people are beginning to believe that there is truth behind what the Congress Party has been saying. Union Minister Manjhi’s statement has proven this to be true,” Anwar said, adding that public trust in the electoral process is being shaken by such admissions.

The controversy erupted after a video clip surfaced in which Manjhi is allegedly heard claiming that he contacted the District Magistrate to ensure the victory of a candidate who was trailing by around 2,700 votes during the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls.

The video quickly went viral on social media, triggering sharp reactions from opposition parties, particularly the Congress, which accused the ruling alliance of interference in the electoral process.

Following the backlash, Manjhi strongly rejected allegations of vote manipulation, calling the video misleading and his remarks misinterpreted. He clarified that he was referring strictly to the legal provision of seeking a recount, not to any form of vote rigging or administrative interference.

“This is a false and misleading video,” Manjhi said while explaining his position. “You must remember that in the 2020 election, after recounting, one candidate won by just 27 votes, while a JD(U) candidate lost by the same margin. My reference was only to requesting a recount of votes, which is allowed under election rules.”

Despite Manjhi’s clarification, the Congress has maintained that the episode raises serious questions about the misuse of influence by senior leaders. Tariq Anwar said that even the suggestion of contacting administrative officials during an election process is troubling and warrants greater scrutiny.

--IANS

rs/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Gujarat: Swadeshi fair organised in Dang district, locals and tourists urged to ‘buy local’

Gujarat: Swadeshi fair organised in Dang district, locals and tourists urged to ‘buy local’

Noida golfer Sukhman Singh wins IGU 124th Amateur Championship of India organised by the Indian Golf Union (IGU) and held at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata on Sunday. Photo credit: IGU

Noida golfer Sukhman Singh wins IGU 124th Amateur C’ship of India

Simpler laws, trust-based governance key to India’s growth: FM Sitharaman

Simpler laws, trust-based governance key to India’s growth: FM Sitharaman

President Droupadi Murmu gives assent to VB — G RAM G Bill, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu gives assent to VB — G RAM G Bill, 2025

Babul Supriyo recollects being brutally trolled in connection with M. S. Dhoni

Babul Supriyo recollects being brutally trolled in connection with M. S. Dhoni

Sameer Minhas hits blistering 172 as Pakistan beat India by 191 runs to win the U19 Men’s Asia Cup title at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday. Photo credit: ACC/X

U19 Asia Cup: Minhas hits blistering 172 as Pakistan win title after beating India by 191 runs

'Situation in Bangladesh tense, volatile': Former Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury (IANS Interview)

'Situation in Bangladesh tense, volatile': Former Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury (IANS Interview)

'No relaxation in Aravallis, only 0.19 pc mining eligible': Union Minister Bhupender Yadav slams 'misinformation campaign'

'No relaxation in Aravallis, only 0.19 pc mining eligible': Union Minister Bhupender Yadav slams 'misinformation campaign'

Gujarat's start-up ecosystem makes a splash, SSIP 2.0 Policy and i-Hub serve as key facilitators

Gujarat's start-up ecosystem makes a splash, SSIP 2.0 Policy and i-Hub serve as key facilitators

NHPC to start commercial operations of Subansiri Project’s 2nd unit on Dec 23

NHPC to start commercial operations of Subansiri Project’s 2nd unit on Dec 23