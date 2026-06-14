Manisha Koirala: To every woman who thinks it’s too late, start the journey

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Veteran actress Manisha Koirala shared a lovely message for all the women out there who believe that it is too late for them through her latest social media post.

The 'Dil Se..' actress urged such women to garner the courage to finally start their journey, choosing themselves along the way. She urged them to take life one wellness journey at a time.

On Sunday, Manisha took to her official Instagram account and posted a few glimpses from her recent trip to Thailand and wrote, "To every woman who thinks it’s too late—take the trip, start the journey, choose yourself. Exploring the world, one wellness journey at a time. (sic)"

On Saturday, Manish uploaded another similar motivational post about embracing every age, size, and stage of life.

She asked the ladies not to let themselves be bogged down by the opinions of others and not to let the fear of others’ opinions hold them back.

“Whatever your size, whatever your age, whatever stage of life you’re in—take the trip. Walk the beach. Wear the swimsuit. Take the photo,” Manisha wrote on the photo-sharing app.

She added, “Feel the sun on your skin and the sand beneath your feet. Don’t let fear—or the judgment of others—make you small. You deserve to experience life fully, exactly as you are,” added Manisha, who has been tagged as one of the most beautiful actresses of her times."

The 54-year-old actress made her acting debut with the Nepali film "Pheri Bhetaula" back in 1989. She later entered the Indian cinema with the Hindi drama "Saudagar" in 1991.

Meanwhile, Manisha last graced the screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series, "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar", co-starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah Badussha.

--IANS

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