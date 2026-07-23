Manisha Koirala opens up about finding clarity and peace through a timeless classic

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Veteran actress Manisha Koirala shared a heartfelt reflection on the transformative power of books.

She revealed how reading Letters to a Young Poet by Rainer Maria Rilke left her feeling "lighter" and "strangely understood." Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dil Se’ actress recalled that a friend had gifted her the timeless classic nearly a month ago. Although the book remained untouched on her bedside table for weeks, she finally decided to read it—a decision that turned out to be deeply meaningful.

Reflecting on the experience, Manisha wrote, “Coincidentally, a friend gifted me Letters to a Young Poet just a month ago. I placed it on my bedside table, meaning to read it someday. I finally opened it. It made me wonder if some books have their own timing. They arrive in our lives long before we’re ready, then quietly wait until the moment we need them most.”

“As an artist, books have always been my refuge whenever life feels too layered for words. They have helped me understand emotions I couldn’t quite name.Rainer Maria Rilke’s Letters to a Young Poet gently reminded me of three timeless truths: to look inward, because the deepest answers are rarely found outside ourselves; to embrace solitude, where both the artist and the soul quietly grow; and to trust life enough to live the questions, knowing that, in time, the answers reveal themselves.”

The actress added, “I closed the book feeling a little lighter, a little quieter, and strangely understood. Perhaps that’s what great books do. They don’t simply give us answers—they gently bring us home to ourselves. Have you ever read a book that found you at exactly the right moment?.”

On the work front, Manisha Koirala was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first digital venture, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.” The Netflix series featured an ensemble cast including Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah Badussha.

Before this, the actress appeared in Rohit Dhawan’s “Shehzada,” where she portrayed the role of Kartik Aaryan’s mother. With a career spanning decades, Manisha Koirala has delivered memorable performances in acclaimed films like “Bombay,” “Dil Se,” “Khamoshi: The Musical,” “Lajja,” “Gupt: The Hidden Truth,” and “1942: A Love Story,” among several others.

--IANS

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