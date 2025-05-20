May 20, 2025 1:53 PM हिंदी

Manisha Koirala opens up about brother’s support during her illness and mom’s surgery

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala has opened up about the emotional strength she drew from her brother during some of the most challenging moments in her life.

The actress shared how his maturity and constant support stood out when she was battling a serious illness and again when their mother had to undergo surgery. Today, on her brother’s birthday, the ‘Dil Se’ actress penned a heartfelt note and shared how her brother’s maturity and grace became a source of immense comfort for the entire family.

Sharing his photos, Koirala wrote, “Happy Birthday to my sweet and wise brother! You truly are the apple of our family. I’ve always cherished your company—your goofy jokes, your warm presence, and the laughter you bring into our lives. But beyond the fun, I’ve seen your strength and depth. When I was ill, and during mom’s surgery, you rose with such maturity and grace—it touched all of us. You’ve grown into a remarkable man: a devoted husband, a loving father, a caring son, and the most incredible brother anyone could ask for.”

“You stand like a rock during difficult times, steady and unwavering. Your qualities are truly unmatched. May God bless you abundantly, shower you with love, and make all your dreams come true. You deserve nothing less. With all my love, Di @siddhartha.koirala @sushmakoirala1947,” she added.

Manisha Koirala’s brother, Siddharth, is a former Bollywood actor who has explored various roles in the entertainment industry. He gained recognition for his lead performance in Manish Jha’s critically acclaimed film ‘Anwar.’

Siddharth began his journey in Indian cinema as a co-producer, teaming up with Manisha for the 2004 comedy “Paisa Vasool,” which also featured her in the lead role. Beyond Bollywood, he expanded his creative pursuits by contributing as a writer to the American television documentary “Terrorism: Bio Attack.”

--IANS

ps/

