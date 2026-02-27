Manish Malhotra says Kareena Kapoor's 'Poo' costumes from K3G became a part of pop culture

Mumbai Feb 27 (IANS) Ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra, in a post on his social media account stated that Kareena Kapoor Khan’s costumes from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham went on to become pop culture even after 25 years of the film’s release.

Sharing a post on social media, Manish wrote, “Bole Chudiyan Song that started the custom of Indian wedding sangeet and families dressing up and dancing together in @karanjohar ’s Iconic 2001 Releasesed Bollywood Blockbuster #kabhikhushikabhiegham to all the costumes of @kareenakapoorkhan being a part of PopCulture even today 25 years later .. and over the years making the outfits for our model @anitakumar_1 to customers across the Globe has been heartwarming ..(sic) “

Sharing pictures of Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn dressed in his designed lehenga, Manish wrote, “@nysa_devgen Gorgeous and Vibrant in the new version 2025/26 of what we at our Atelier call it the BolyeChudiyan Outfit stands for how the Vision i Saw 35 years ago when I started my career in 1990 Of Costume Designing and introducing Styling to Many of the Styles introduced in cinema becoming Main Stream Indian Fashion Trends transcending into Generations and Different versions making the costumes Timeless …(sic)”

The ace designer credited the song ‘Bole Chudiyan’ for starting the trend of celebrated Indian wedding sangeet ceremonies, where families dress up and dance together.

Talking about the movie, directed by Karan Johar, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ featured a fine ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The family drama revolved around love and reconciliation within a wealthy yet traditional Indian family. Apart from its emotional storyline, the film is still remembered for its grand sets, opulent visuals and stunning costumes.

Kareena’s portrayal of the stylish and glamorous Poo became iconic. Her quirky, bold and fashion-forward outfits in the 2001 movie were considered way ahead of their time and perfectly suited her character’s unapologetically glamorous and confident personality.

Talking about Manish Malhotra, the director who has been a part of the industry for 35 years.

In 2025, after an illustrious career as a fashion designer, Manish forayed into film production under his banner, Stage5 Production.

His debut film as a producer, ‘Gustaakh Ishq’, starred Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Naseeruddin Shah. The film, which released in November, received a lukewarm response at the box office but garnered good reviews from critics.

