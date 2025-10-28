Manish Malhotra recalls one of his first briefs as a designer on 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle'

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha and ace designer Manish Malhotra are the latest guests on the celebrity chat show "Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle", hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna.

Sharing a glimpse of what can be expected from the episode, the makers, Prime Video, have dropped a teaser of the episode on social media with the caption, "catching up is never out of fashion (Nail polish emoji)#TwoMuchOnPrime, New Episode Every Thursday (sic)."

Enjoying a heart-to-heart with Kajol and Twinkle, Manish Malhotra was heard admitting that he’s a maximalist in life.

He further revealed that one of his first design briefs was for a funeral scene. The designer shared that he was told that, although it is a funeral scene, the actor still had to look hot.

Manish Malhotra even disclosed that Kajol is credited with starting the sneakers-with-lehenga trend long before Instagram did or even existed.

When Twinkle teases the designer about the one actor he didn’t enjoy designing for, Manish Malhotra did not reply and left everyone guessing.

On the other hand, Sonakshi was seen decoding ‘Farma Kato’, the BTS fashion lingo, during the episode.

She also admitted that she does her own stunts in the movies.

On a similar note, Sonakshi and Sudheer Babu shoot the climax for their much-awaited drama "Jatadhara" for 24 hours nonstop.

The "Jatadhara" team described the climax as “one of the most challenging ever mounted,” consisting of grand sets and intricate choreography.

Talking about this, producer Shivin Narang shared, “The climax is the soul of Jatadhara — it’s where two powerful forces of light and darkness collide. We wanted it to feel raw, real, and larger than life. What Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha have done is beyond dedication — it’s devotion."

"They shot continuously for 24 hours over three days, giving everything physically, mentally, and emotionally. It’s one of the toughest, most ambitious climaxes you’ll ever see on the big screen,” he added.

