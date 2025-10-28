October 28, 2025 7:02 PM हिंदी

Manish Malhotra recalls one of his first briefs as a designer on 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle'

Manish Malhotra recalls one of his first briefs as a designer on 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle'

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha and ace designer Manish Malhotra are the latest guests on the celebrity chat show "Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle", hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna.

Sharing a glimpse of what can be expected from the episode, the makers, Prime Video, have dropped a teaser of the episode on social media with the caption, "catching up is never out of fashion (Nail polish emoji)#TwoMuchOnPrime, New Episode Every Thursday (sic)."

Enjoying a heart-to-heart with Kajol and Twinkle, Manish Malhotra was heard admitting that he’s a maximalist in life.

He further revealed that one of his first design briefs was for a funeral scene. The designer shared that he was told that, although it is a funeral scene, the actor still had to look hot.

Manish Malhotra even disclosed that Kajol is credited with starting the sneakers-with-lehenga trend long before Instagram did or even existed.

When Twinkle teases the designer about the one actor he didn’t enjoy designing for, Manish Malhotra did not reply and left everyone guessing.

On the other hand, Sonakshi was seen decoding ‘Farma Kato’, the BTS fashion lingo, during the episode.

She also admitted that she does her own stunts in the movies.

On a similar note, Sonakshi and Sudheer Babu shoot the climax for their much-awaited drama "Jatadhara" for 24 hours nonstop.

The "Jatadhara" team described the climax as “one of the most challenging ever mounted,” consisting of grand sets and intricate choreography.

Talking about this, producer Shivin Narang shared, “The climax is the soul of Jatadhara — it’s where two powerful forces of light and darkness collide. We wanted it to feel raw, real, and larger than life. What Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha have done is beyond dedication — it’s devotion."

"They shot continuously for 24 hours over three days, giving everything physically, mentally, and emotionally. It’s one of the toughest, most ambitious climaxes you’ll ever see on the big screen,” he added.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Nehal Chudasama shares why she thinks Amaal Mallik is ‘dual-faced’ on Bigg Boss 19

Nehal Chudasama shares why she thinks Amaal Mallik is ‘dual-faced’ on Bigg Boss 19

Adani Total Gas clocks 19 pc growth in revenue from operations in Q2, volume up 16 pc

Adani Total Gas clocks 19 pc growth in revenue from operations in Q2, volume up 16 pc

Aman Raj and Kartik Singh rekindle rivalry at IGPL Invitational Kolkata of the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Tour at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata. Photo credit: IGPL Tour

Golf: Aman Raj and Kartik Singh rekindle rivalry at IGPL Kolkata

When Renuka Shahane spoke about husband Ashutosh Rana’s ‘aggressive’ side

When Renuka Shahane spoke about husband Ashutosh Rana’s ‘aggressive’ side

China blocks South Korean survey ship near West Sea structures in second standoff this year: Report (File image)

China blocks South Korean survey ship near West Sea structures in second standoff this year: Report

Mark Ronson says he is driven by insecurity

Mark Ronson says he is driven by insecurity

Bangladesh: Four more people die of dengue, 2025 death toll crosses 270 (File image)

Bangladesh: Four more people die of dengue, 2025 death toll crosses 270

Centre announces Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025 to honour scientists, innovators

Centre announces Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025 to honour scientists, innovators

World’s top boxers set for World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 as India names strong 20-member squad for the event to be conducted at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex from November 14 to 21 in Greater Noida. Photo credit: BAI

World’s top boxers set for World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 as India names strong 20-member squad

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company’s net profit dips 38 pc in Q2 FY26

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company’s net profit dips 38 pc in Q2 FY26