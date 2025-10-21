October 21, 2025 2:11 AM हिंदी

Manipur: Assam Rifles commemorates 1962 Indo-China war heroes

Manipur: Assam Rifles commemorates 1962 Indo-China war heroes

Imphal, Oct 20 (IANS) In a poignant ceremony held at the 5th battalion Assam Rifles headquarters in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, a total of 161 personnel of the para-military force gathered to honour the memory soldiers who laid down their lives resisting the Chinese advance in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh during the 1962 Indo-China War.

The solemn occasion marked a heartfelt tribute to the courage of 47 gallant soldiers, their loyalty and enduring spirit of comradeship.

A defence spokesman said that the ceremony commenced with a wreath-laying ritual, where floral tributes were offered in remembrance of the fallen heroes. Each wreath symbolised the enduring gratitude of the nation and the regiment towards those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The atmosphere was reverent, as the assembled troops stood in silent homage to the legacy of bravery that continues to inspire generations, the spokesman said.

Following the tribute, a reflective session was held to commemorate the exceptional valour and teamwork displayed by the soldiers during the conflict. Their unwavering resolve in the face of overwhelming odds exemplified the highest standards of military service and national devotion.

The gathering served not only as a remembrance but also as a reaffirmation of the values that define the ethos of Assam Rifles. The event culminated with a ceremonial guard of honour, rendered with precision and solemnity by the assembled troops. This final gesture underscored the regiment’s deep respect for its martyrs and its commitment to preserving their legacy.

The 1962 Indo-China war remains a defining chapter in India’s military history and the sacrifices made in Tawang continue to resonate across the armed forces.

Through this ceremony, Assam Rifles reaffirmed its pledge to honour its heroes and uphold the traditions of service and sacrifice that form the bedrock of its identity, the spokesman stated. Tengnoupal district shares an unfenced border with Myanmar.

--IANS

sc/dan

LATEST NEWS

Shaheen Shah Afridi replaces Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan ODI captain

Shaheen Shah Afridi replaces Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan ODI captain

Chamari Athapaththu credits 'fight till end’ attitude for thrilling win over Bangladesh in Match 21 of Women's ODI World Cup 2025 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: ICC

Women's World Cup: Athapaththu credits 'fight till end’ attitude for thrilling win over Bangladesh

Chamari Athapaththu inspires Sri Lanka to seven-run win over Bangladesh in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in the match played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit:

Women's World Cup: Athapaththu inspires Sri Lanka to seven-run win over Bangladesh

Manipur: Assam Rifles commemorates 1962 Indo-China war heroes

Manipur: Assam Rifles commemorates 1962 Indo-China war heroes

Four things we learned in Spain's matchday 9 in La Liga

La Liga 2025-26: Four things we learned in Spain's matchday 9 (analysis)

Air Chief Marshal celebrates Diwali with troops in Ladakh

Air Chief Marshal celebrates Diwali with troops in Ladakh

K’taka govt has not banned RSS: Siddaramaiah

K’taka govt has not banned RSS: Siddaramaiah

Indian economy shows resilience amid uncertain external environment: RBI

Indian economy shows resilience amid uncertain external environment: RBI

Shamar Joseph sidelined from Bangladesh ODIs with ‘shoulder discomfort’ ahead of the second ODI in Mirpur on Monday. Photo credit: ICC

Shamar Joseph sidelined from Bangladesh ODIs with ‘shoulder discomfort’

After winning silver for fourth time in World Billiards Championship at the Landywood Snooker Club, Walsall, England, India's Dhruv Sitwala ready for next edition

After winning silver for fourth time in World Billiards C'ship, India's Dhruv Sitwala ready for next edition