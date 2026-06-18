Manika Batra raises questions over her exclusion from Asian Games squad

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) The Table Tennis Federation of India has picked a 10-member men's and women's team led by Olympians Sreeja Akula and G Sathiyan for the upcoming Asian Games 2026, which has resulted in another Olympian, Manika Batra, raising questions over her exclusion from the squad for the event to be played at Aichi-Nagoya in Japan in a few months.

Table tennis at the Asian Games 2026 is scheduled to take place from September 20 to 28. Medal events will be held across the team, singles and doubles categories.

The men's team includes Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Payas Jain, besides Sathiyan, while the women's side comprises Sreeja Akula, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee, and Syndrela Das.

Batra was selected among the reserves along with Ankur Bhattacharjee, Ronit Bhanja (men), and female paddler Swastika Ghosh. Manika's absence from the squad was surprising and has resulted in a controversy with the player asking the Sports Minister, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, to inquire that the selection process is "transparent, accountable, and beyond doubt."|.

"My exclusion from the Asian Games 2026 squad is deeply disheartening, not only because of the outcome, but because of the manner in which the selection criteria appear to have been interpreted and applied. No specific reason has been communicated to me.

"I respectfully request the Hon’ble Sports Minister and the leadership of the Indian Olympic Association to kindly look into this matter to ensure that the process is transparent, consistent, and fair to all athletes," Manika Batra said in a statement posted on social media.

The 31-year-old Manika, who has won two gold medals, a silver medal, and a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games and a bronze medal in the Asian Games, said the TTFI needs to explain the selection criteria used for picking the sides. "I am seeking full clarity and accountability so that there is no ambiguity in how selection decisions are made at the highest level.

As per publicly reported information, the selection framework is understood to be based on a combination of World Ranking, National Ranking, and Selection Committee discretion.

"If this is indeed the case, then transparency requires that each component and its application be clearly explained to the athletes concerned. I also note that during the previous Asian Games selection cycle, players who were outside similar ranking thresholds in both World Ranking (beyond the top 50) and National Ranking (outside the top 10) were still included in the squad under special considerations and were given special privileges," said Batra in her statement.

"This makes it important that the present selection clearly explains how the same or similar principles have been applied or not applied in my case," she added.

Batra said she is near the cut-off limit of World Ranking of 50, and with the rankings being dynamic, could rise in the list soon.

"With respect to World Ranking, I am currently World No. 51, having moved just outside the Top 50 very recently. The margin is extremely narrow, and I remain very close to that bracket. I have not dropped to a distant range; rather, I am at a marginal difference where movement in either direction can occur within a single ranking cycle. In such a context, I find it difficult to understand how this alone becomes a decisive factor outweighing long-standing performance at the highest level," she added.

Regarding her performance at the international stage, the paddler from Delhi, the first Indian male or female player to reach the Round of 16 in the singles section at the Asian Games, said she has been quite consistent this season.

"In my case this season, I have been more consistent in performance and have recorded wins against strong international opponents, including U-19 youth champions from China and several other top Asian players. My current form reflects consistency at a high international level," he said.

Manika said, "If rankings and numbers are to be the primary basis of selection, it is also important to recognise that ranking fluctuations are dynamic for all athletes within the same competitive cycle and can change significantly over short periods. Regarding National Ranking considerations, I understand that domestic performance has been cited in the selection discussion. However, with the increasing number of international tournaments and the demands of maintaining consistent performance at the highest global level, it is not always feasible to participate in every domestic event."

She said she has a few concerns regarding the selection process.

"A key concern remains the consistency of application of selection norms. If discretion forms even a small part of the process, then the manner in which it is applied must be transparent, uniform, and clearly recorded. Any variation in its application naturally raises questions of fairness and equal treatment.

"I have formally sought a detailed explanation regarding my non-selection, including the complete basis of the decision, applicable norms, selection criteria, and the manner in which each factor was weighted in my case. I expect a clear, structured, and factual response supported by documented criteria," she said.

--IANS

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