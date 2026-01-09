Maniesh Paul’s daughter turns 15: May we always keep laughing at our stupid jokes

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Actor- television host Maniesh Paul marked a special milestone as his daughter turned 15, sharing a warm note hoping that may they keep laughing at their stupid jokes which only they understand.

Calling her his “heart”, the 44-year-old TV host and actor wished her a very happy birthday and showered her with love and blessings on Instagram, where he also shared a string of images featuring him and his daughter.

“And in no time you are 15!!! To my heart,wish you a very Happy Birthday. May we always keep laughing at our stupid jokes which only we understand. I love you to the moon and back #sp #daughter #blessing,” Maniesh wrote as the caption.

Maniesh is married to Sanyukta Paul, whom he met at school in 1998. They finally got married in 2007. They have a daughter born in 2011 and a son born in 2016.

Maniesh started his career in Delhi, as a host in cultural events in schools and colleges. He was then seen in Ghost Bana Dost to play the role of a ghost. Maniesh has acted in many serials such as Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Zindadil, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai and Kahani Shuru with Love Guru.

He appeared in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tees Maar Khan in 2010. Maniesh made his debut in a lead role of the computer geek Mickey in Mickey Virus.

Maniesh was recently seen in “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a big fat Indian wedding, the trailer, which was released recently, gives a peek into a world filled with romance, comedy, and festive sparkle.

The film features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Akshay Oberoi. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.

