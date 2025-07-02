July 02, 2025 4:11 PM हिंदी

Maniesh Paul to play a villain in Karan Johar’s next? Actor’s new bald look sparks buzz

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Actor-host Maniesh Paul took to social media to unveil his striking new look, sparking speculation about his role in Karan Johar’s upcoming film.

The actor’s dramatic transformation has left netizens wondering if he’s gearing up to play a villain on the big screen. On Wednesday, the 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of his photos where he flaunted his new hairdo. In the images, Paul is seen striking different poses for the camera, showing off his new bold, bald, and buzzed look. The actor completed his look with dark sunglasses and a smoldering expression on his face.

Alongside the images, Maniesh Paul wrote, “Kisi ne mujhe kiya con! Mere baalon ko kiya gone! Kya hoga mera karma Decide Karega dharma @karanjohar kjo what say? #kuchcookhotahai #mp #newlook #workmode #life #blessed.” Reacting to his post, Varun Dhawan commented, “Excitedddd for this oneee I won’t tell.” Rohit Roy wrote, “Faaaaaadu.”

Although the specifics of his new look haven’t been revealed, the transformation suggests a shift toward a more intense and possibly darker character—perhaps even a villainous one. To note, this new appearance is a sharp departure from Maniesh Paul’s earlier roles, particularly his recent performance in the web series “Rafuchakkar,” where he impressed viewers by portraying five distinct characters, breaking away from his usual comic image.

On the professional front, Maniesh Paul has recently completed shooting for his upcoming film “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,” a highly awaited romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions. The movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. Written and directed by Sashank Khaitan, the upcoming romantic comedy will hit the big screens on September 12, 2025.

Up next, Maniesh is set to appear in David Dhawan’s yet-to-be-titled comedy film, where he’ll be seen alongside Varun Dhawan.

