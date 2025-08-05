‘Mandala Murders’ creator Gopi Puthran: India is a mythical place

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Filmmaker and “Mandala Murders” creator Gopi Puthran has talked about how India has a rich mythological heritage deeply influences its people and believes stories based on traditions can earn wide acclaim.

Crediting India's rooted mythological beliefs which helped viewers connect with the themes of Mandala Murders, Puthran said: "India is a mythical place and we have so much potential to draw inspiration from this and create content that resonates with people. As citizens, I feel we are all drawn to this as it is in our DNA.”

“When we grow up, we are told stories about mythological beings and events that could have happened in our country and that has had a deep impact on us psychologically. So, when we can create the right content that is steeped into our roots, our belief systems and our culture, it can get wide acclaim and love," he said.

The filmmaker said he is deeply grateful for the love that is coming his way for Mandala Murders.

“I think that’s happening because of the reasons I spoke of earlier. I’m happy that the originality of Mandala’s concept has created a binge-worthy show that is trending globally. Before the success of Mandala Murders, you have seen Sacred Games become a cult hit and make us proud globally.”

He added: “It's this ability to blend myth with fiction that makes for a really potent combination for audiences in this part of the world as it can fire their imagination and unlock memories from their childhood or what they know of our country’s myths.”

“Mandala Murders” is produced by YRF Entertainment. The show stars Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rahul Bagga, Raghubir Yadav, and Monica Choudhary.

The show revolves around two investigators who embark on a mission to uncover the enigma behind a series of murders, unveiling sinister secrets rooted in history.

