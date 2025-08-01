‘Mandala Murder’ creator Gopi Puthran says ‘over time, symbols became our language’

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) “Mandala Murder” creator Gopi Puthran and director Manan Rawat have spoken about the journey of the show and how it all began.

The show is drawn from Indian mythology, Da Vinci’s notebooks, steampunk art, and classic comics; this is the structure that is the soul of the show.

Creator and writer Gopi Puthran shares, “The story started as a thriller but we wanted to tap into something deeper. You know that feeling of wonder you get when you step into a world you’ve never seen before. I was inspired by the books I read growing up, by dream worlds, by Lovecraft and Narayan Dharap. Over time, symbols became our language.”

Director Manan Rawat said that the Yantra wasn’t just a prop.

He added: “It became the hero of the show. When I first read the script, it reminded me of the Phantom and Mandrake comics- this mix of nostalgia and imagination that just hooked me.”

Talking about the design process, Manan shares, “It took months of research. Rooted in sacred geometry and peppered with global pop-culture references, its foundation was shaped around the octagon, eight clues, eight sides. We pulled from everything- mandalas, mythology, Da Vinci sketches… and slowly, our own symbolic world came to life.”

Gopi adds: “People respond instinctively to symbols. So, we wove them into everything, the plot, the sets, the costumes. The Yantra had to feel like a machine with a soul. Something that could channel energy, maybe even bend reality.”

“You insert a coin, gears turn, gates unlock. We haven’t sacrificed any thumbs yet, but it’s real,” revealed Manan.

Mandala Murders is a crime thriller web series that premiered on Netflix. It is based on the novel The Butcher of Benaraz. Set in the fictional town of Charandaspur, Uttar Pradesh, it blends mystery, supernatural horror, and psychological thriller elements.

The series follows detectives Rea Thomas and Vikram Singh as they investigate ritualistic murders linked to a secret cult, the Aayastis, and a mythical entity called Yast.

The series stars Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Raghubir Yadav, and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Spanning eight episodes, it explores themes of faith, betrayal, caste, and patriarchy, combining modern police procedural with occult practices.

--IANS

dc/