Manav Kaul to lead Netflix’s intense supernatural drama 'Baramulla'

Mumbai Oct 17 (IANS) Actor Manav Kaul is all set to lead Netflix's forthcoming supernatural drama "Baramulla".

Set against the haunting beauty of Kashmir, Kaul will play DSP Ridwaan Sayyad on the show, who is brought into an eerie investigation to find missing children.

Talking about the drama, director Aditya Suhas Jambhale shared, “With a genre-bending film like Baramulla, we wanted to tell a story rooted in emotion but elevated by tension and the supernatural. Kashmir is not just the setting; it's a living, breathing character that shapes every moment and every mystery. We hope the audience across the world feels the pulse of the valley and the humanity at the heart of this journey.”

Producer Jyoti Deshpande - President, Jio Studios (Media and Content Business, RIL) stated, “At Jio Studios, we’ve always been drawn to stories that challenge the norm and break the mould, and Baramulla does exactly that. After the remarkable success of Article 370, our collaboration with B62 Studios and director Aditya Suhas Jambhale continues to evolve with Baramulla, a high-concept supernatural thriller that redefines the genre for Indian audiences. Collaborating once again with B62 Studios and Netflix after Dhoom Dhaam, we are excited to deliver a cinematic experience that’s fresh, unpredictable, and powerfully told”.

Producers Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar added, “After Dhoom Dhaam, reuniting with Netflix and Jio Studios for Baramulla felt like a natural next step. We are also reuniting with Aditya Suhas Jambhale after he directed Article 370. This film ventures into a genre space rarely explored in Indian cinema where drama meets supernatural mystery. It’s thrilling, emotional, and unconventional. As producers, we have always been drawn to stories that defy the rules of mainstream storytelling, and Baramulla does exactly that. It’s a film that challenges, surprises, and stays with you long after it ends, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

Starring Bhasha Sumbli as Gulnaar, "Baramulla" will premiere on Netflix on November 7.

