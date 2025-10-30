Manav Kaul explores the haunting disappearance of children in Kashmir in ‘Baramulla’ trailer

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming supernatural thriller “Baramulla” unveiled the gripping trailer on social media.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Netflix wrote, “In this town, nothing is as it seems. Enter the world of ‘Baramulla,’ out 7 November, only on Netflix.” Set against the hauntingly beautiful backdrop of Kashmir, the trailer follows Manav Kaul as DSP Ridwaan Shafi Sayyid, who sets out to uncover the truth behind a series of mysterious child disappearances that shake the valley.

“Baramulla” follows the story of DSP Ridwaan (Manav Kaul), a tough and disciplined officer summoned to the town to investigate a disturbing series of child disappearances. As Ridwaan digs deeper, he becomes entangled in a web of secrets buried beneath the valley’s socio-political tensions. Living in Baramulla with his wife Gulnaar (Bhasha Sumbli) and their children Noorie (Arista Mehta) and Ayaan (Rohaan Singh), he begins to notice strange happenings within his own home.

Talking about the film, Aditya Jambhale said, “With the trailer, we wanted to give audiences just a glimpse into the intriguing world of Baramulla. The story begins as a mystery thriller, but slowly pulls you into something far more emotional and psychological. It’s about fear, not just the kind that lurks in the dark, but the kind that lives within us, the fear of what the mind refuses to accept. Collaborating with Netflix, along with Jio Studios and B62 Studios, with producers Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande, allowed me to tell a very important story of our times, with the honesty, scale, and vision that pushes the boundaries of genre, just how the writers, Aditya Dhar, myself and Monal Thaakar had imagined on paper.”

Manav Kaul, added, “The trailer captures the mystique and stillness that defines Baramulla. It’s not loud horror, it’s the kind that creeps up on you, where silence feels heavier than sound. Aditya has built a world that feels eerily real, and I think audiences will sense that the valley itself is alive in this story. I have always felt a calling to my land, my words, my books have always expressed my love for the home that was.”

“Being a Kashmiri from Baramulla itself, the script felt like a sign from the universe to tell the stories of the valley with honesty, sincerity, and of course all our love. With Netflix, Jio Studios, and B62 Studios coming together, this world has been brought to life with such authenticity and vision. I believe this story will stay with audiences long after the credits roll, making them question what’s real and what isn’t.”

Created by Aditya Dhar with Aditya Suhas Jambhale serving as both creator and director, the supernatural thriller also stars Bhasha Sumbli, Arista Mehta and Rohaan Singh. “Baramulla” premieres on November 7 on Netflix.

