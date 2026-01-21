January 21, 2026 7:32 PM हिंदी

Manasi Joshi Roy: A mother carries quiet awareness, constant concern, instinct to protect

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Actress Manasi Joshi Roy, who essays the role of Lakshmi in the television show ‘Lakshmi Niwas’, has said that a mother in real and reel lives carries the same traits of quiet awareness, the constant concern, and the instinct to protect.

‘Lakshmi Niwas’ tells a heartfelt story rooted in the everyday lives of middle-class families, where dreams are nurtured quietly, and responsibilities often come before personal desires. Manasi shared that portraying the character stirred feelings that felt deeply familiar. The quiet worry, the instinct to protect, and the constant hope that a mother carries- these emotions flowed naturally while stepping into Lakshmi’s shoes.

Speaking about the emotional connection she felt with the role, Manasi Joshi Roy shared, “What drew me to Lakshmi was the emotional depth she carries. I’ve always gravitated towards characters that have lived experiences and layers, and for me, age has never been a limitation or something to shy away from. I don’t believe in hiding who I am or altering myself to fit a certain perception; honesty is far more compelling to me as an actor”.

Lakshmi’s strength lies in her restraint, in how she absorbs pressure without complaint and continues to stand by her family. Manasi brings a lived-in honesty to the role, making Lakshmi feel less like a character and more like a familiar presence in many homes.

“I am a mother myself, and while Lakshmi’s circumstances may not mirror mine exactly, the emotional instinct is universal. A mother, whether on screen or off screen, carries the same quiet awareness, the constant concern, the instinct to protect, and the need to place her family’s well-being above her own. Lakshmi embodies that truth with restraint and dignity. Playing her felt instinctive rather than performed, and that’s what made the character deeply fulfilling for me”, she added.

Produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, ‘Lakshmi Niwas’ airs on Zee TV.

