July 11, 2025 11:33 PM हिंदी

Man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls lynched in Arunachal

Itanagar, July 11 (IANS) In an alarming incident at Roing in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley District, a man accused of raping four teenage girls was hacked to death by an irate mob, officials said.

A police official said that the accused, a labourer from a construction site near Mount Cramel Mission School, was allegedly sexually harassing students in a nearby hostel. Following the revelation of these accusations, the police detained the suspected man. However, the local people, irritated by the allegation, took drastic action to lynch the man.

After complaints spread among the local people regarding the sexual harassment of three to four teenagers, the police identified the accused person. Despite the police intervention, the angry local people were unsatisfied with the detention of the man and demanded his immediate punishment, leading to a tense situation as people gathered outside the police station, resulting in an escalation of commotion.

The situation intensified when the mob surrounded the police station and forcibly dragged out the accused from police custody. The mob then hacked to death the man, demonstrating the severe emotions and actions provoked by the crime. This incident has prompted a closer examination of community relations with law enforcement in Roing.

The accused was stated to be a migrant worker. The police have conducted a postmortem examination of the body. Immediately after the incident, Lower Dibang Valley District administration ordered to close the Mount Cramel Mission School, from July 12 for an indefinite period “due to an untoward incident of molestation of minor girls in girls' hostel”.

“In the interest and safety of students, all the parents are directed to withdraw their respective wards from the school and get them enrolled in any nearby government or recognised private schools of their localities,” said the District Magistrate Fwwrman Brahma in his order.

--IANS

sc/uk

