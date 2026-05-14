Bengal post-poll violence: Mamata Banerjee argues for HC’s intervention; govt says no case cited (Ld)

Kolkata, May 14 (IANS) Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday made a forceful argument at a division bench of the Calcutta High Court seeking the court’s intervention in preventing post-poll violence, especially against women and the people from the minority community, since the results of the recently-concluded West Bengal Assembly polls were declared on May 4.

“The post-poll violence in the state has reached an alarming stage. No one, especially the people from the minority community and even the women and children, is spared. Married women are being threatened with rape. All such events are surfacing from different pockets in the state. Houses are being looted and burnt. The police are not taking any action. If the court allows, I will mention these allegations in an additional affidavit. Save the people of the state. This is not a ‘bulldozer’ state. This is West Bengal. Please save the people of the state," the former Chief Minister argued before the division bench of the Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen in a public interest litigation (PIL) filed on the issue of post-poll violence.

While presenting her argument, she also reminded that this was the first time she had been arguing as a counsel at the Calcutta High Court. “My name was enrolled as a counsel in 1995. I have regularly renewed that membership,” the former Chief Minister said.

In his counterargument, the state government counsel, Dhiraj Trivedi, described Mamata Banerjee’s allegations as baseless. “No specific instances of post-poll violence have been cited in the petition. The petitioner is claiming that over 2,000 complaints of post-poll violence have surfaced. But no instance has been cited. The details of the complainants have also not been mentioned. The case relating to the post-poll violence in 2021 was heard by a five-judge bench. Hence, it will not be desirable for the court to pass an interim order unless specific instances of post-poll violence are presented before the court,” Trivedi argued.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress has issued a social media statement glorifying Mamata Banerjee’s appearance at the Calcutta High Court, arguing the matter as counsel.

“Our Hon’ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial personally reached the Calcutta High Court today to argue in a matter concerning the widespread post-poll violence unleashed across Bengal by @BJP4Bengal. Once again, she has shown what truly sets her apart. She NEVER abandons the people of Bengal in their hour of need. She NEVER stops fighting for truth, justice, and constitutional values. And time and again, she rises above the politics of hatred with unmatched COMPASSION, COURAGE and CONVICTION. Whether confronting the injustice of SIR or standing firm against the unruly conduct of @BJP4 India, she continues to prove that there is truly NO LEADER LIKE HER in the country today,” the social media statement read.

--IANS

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