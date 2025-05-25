May 25, 2025 2:11 PM हिंदी

‘Mama’ Jackky Bhagnani expresses his joy as his little Bunny grows up so fast

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani took to social media to celebrate the birthday of his nephew.

In a heartfelt post, he expressed his pride and joy at watching his sister’s son grow into a kind and thoughtful young boy. On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt video featuring his nephew Vansh, lovingly referred to as Bunny. Reflecting on how quickly he’s growing up, Jackky poured his heart out in a deeply emotional message. He praised Vansh for becoming a kind and thoughtful young boy and assured him that no matter what life brings, he’ll always have his “Mama” in his corner.

The ‘Youngistaan’ actor wrote, “You’re growing so fast, Bunny—and with every passing year, I see more of the kind, thoughtful person you’re becoming. I’m proud of you in ways words can’t hold. Happy birthday, Vansh. You’ll always have me in your corner, no matter what life brings. Mama will always be proud of you.”

The heartwarming video features glimpses of Vansh’s growing-up years. From fun-filled family outings and festive celebrations to quiet moments shared with his parents and Mama Jackky, the video beautifully captured the essence of a bond rooted in unconditional love.

Jackky Bhagnani’s sister, Deepshikha Deshmukh, also penned a loving birthday note for her son.

Deepshikha is a prominent producer in the Hindi film industry. She heads several projects under her production company, Pooja Entertainment, and has been involved in producing notable Bollywood films such as ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ and the modern adaptation of ‘Coolie No. 1.’

Speaking of Jackky Bhagnani, the actor-turned-producer made his action debut with the film ‘Kal Kissne Dekha,’ which was released in 2009. In 2016, he ventured into film production with the movie ‘Sarbjit,’ collaborating with his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh. Since then, he has produced films like ‘Dil Juunglee,’ ‘Welcome to New York,’ ‘Ganapath,’ ‘Mission Raniganj,’ ‘Bell Bottom,’ and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’

India 4th largest economy is testament to PM Modi's visionary governance: CAIT

Lizzo flaunts dramatic weight loss, dances in bikini

Why Ashutosh Rana wants to act in a film directed by his wife Renuka Shahane

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds Sikkim's crafted fibers, U'khand's Jeevan Joshi for cultural, artistic innovation

Sanjay Dutt shares how late father Sunil Dutt inspired him to face life's challenges

Sophie Turner voices support for ex-husband Joe Jonas on his new album

Jennifer Lopez is proud the way her career has shaped up

38 years of 'Mr. India': Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan unravels magic behind portrayal of iconic Mogambo

David Tennant intended to play Reed Richards in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'

