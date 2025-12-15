December 15, 2025 3:47 PM हिंदी

Geeta Basra hails Mumbai Police for smooth execution of Lionel Messi event after Kolkata chaos

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Actress Geeta Basra has praised the Mumbai Police for their management of Lionel Messi’s recent event, which ran smoothly in stark contrast to the chaos that reportedly unfolded during his appearance in Kolkata.

‘The Train’ actress appreciated the police force for ensuring a seamless experience for fans and attendees. Taking to her Instagram, Geeta shared a few photos and videos showing her posing alongside Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, along with her husband, Harbhajan Singh, and their children. In the video, the actress is seen striking a pose with Messi for the paparazzi. She also shared her solo images with the ace footballer.

Sharing the post, Geeta Basra wrote, “G.O.A.T @leomessi and standing with our G.O.A.T @harbhajan3 .. great meeting @luissuarez9 and @rodridepaul too..Thank you @satadrutravel and #CCI Mumbai for making this possible. Well done @mumbaipolice for such a smooth event #harbhajansingh #messi.”

Chaos erupted during Lionel Messi’s Kolkata event as angry fans at the Salt Lake Stadium ripped up seats and hurled objects onto the pitch following his appearance. As per the latest reports, Satadru Dutta, the main organizer and promoter of Messi’s G.O.A.T. Tour of India, was denied bail in connection with the incident and has been placed in 14-day police custody over the violence.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed that she was “deeply disturbed and shocked” by the events that unfolded. She wrote on her X handle, “The [enquiry] committee will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.”

Meanwhile, Bollywood stars turned out in full force to meet football legend Lionel Messi in Mumbai on December 14. Kareena Kapoor, along with her children Taimur and Jeh met Messi at an event held at the Cricket Club of India (CCI). Later in the evening, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff greeted the footballer at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan also met Messi. He attended a special meet-and-greet session with his son AbRam during the controversial Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour of India 2025.

