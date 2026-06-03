Malviya Nagar blaze: There was no way to enter building, windows were of no help, says fire official

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Delhi Fire Services official A.K. Malik on Wednesday said that the fire spread rapidly through the five-storey structure in Malviya Nagar, making rescue operations extremely challenging and structural limitations, like one exit and sealed surroundings, hampered evacuation efforts.

At least 21 people lost their lives in a devastating fire that engulfed the multi-storeyed Lemon Green Restaurant building in Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning, prompting a large-scale rescue and firefighting operation by the Delhi Fire Services.

Providing details of the incident to IANS, Delhi Fire Services PRO A.K. Malik said the department received the first alert at around 8:50 a.m. regarding a fire in a building housing a restaurant. Following the distress call, fire officials immediately dispatched multiple firefighting units to the scene.

He said the teams that arrived at the location simultaneously launched firefighting and rescue operations in an effort to save those trapped inside the building.

"We rescued a total of 37 people from the spot. They were shifted to nearby hospitals via PCR vans or CATS ambulances. Our teams are still deployed and are collecting information from different hospitals," he added.

According to officials, Max Hospital has admitted 38 people. Out of these, 18 have died, and 20 are injured. Additionally, AIIMS announced that 13 patients were admitted there, and of these, three have died.

Describing the conditions inside the building, Malik said, "The building is five-storey. They were running a licensed B&B. The building had one staircase and a lift. There was no way to enter the building, and the windows were also of no help. Buildings like these act like a chimney, which leads to heat and smoke spreading to the entire building premises and no way to escape."

Fire officials noted that the design of the structure allowed smoke and heat to spread quickly across multiple floors, trapping occupants and complicating rescue efforts. Teams continued their search operations until they were satisfied that no one remained inside the premises.

Regarding the cause of the fire, Malik said a detailed investigation would now be carried out by the Delhi Police.

"The cause behind this will be investigated by the Delhi Police. We have conducted the final search and handed over the entire building to Delhi Police," he said.

Providing further details about the premises, Malik said the building contained around 22 rooms that were being used for accommodation purposes, while two additional rooms located on the terrace functioned as storage spaces.

"Approximately 22 rooms are in the building, in which people were staying, and two on the terrace, which were used as store rooms," he said.

The tragedy also prompted an immediate response from the Delhi government.

According to Malik, Minister Ashish Sood visited the site and directed officials to conduct inspections of similar establishments operating in the city.

"Today, the honourable minister visited the spot and gave directions to the concerned DC and SDM that all such buildings, whether they are being constructed illegally, operating illegally, or have licensing irregularities, will be inspected immediately. The minister has also requested a report by this evening," Malik said.

Authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances that led to the blaze, while administrative officials have begun reviewing the safety compliance of similar commercial and residential establishments across the city.

--IANS

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