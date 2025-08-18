Malini Awasthi calls Saiyaan from Mannu Kya Karegga her 'identity'

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) After "Humnava", producer Sharad Mehra’s Curious Eyes Cinema and veteran composer Lalit Pandit have delivered another musical gem—"Saiyaan" for their forthcoming romantic comedy, "Mannu Kya Karegga".

Crooned by Malini Awasthi, the track has been infused with Lalit Pandit’s signature artistry.

The music video of "Saiyaan" is taken to the next level by actress Saachi's graceful and rhythmic dance performance.

Sharing her experience, Malini stated: “It was a truly beautiful experience lending my voice to one of the most iconic songs of my journey, ‘Saiyaan’—a song that has, in many ways, become my identity. This traditional gem from Awadh is one that people request me to sing wherever I travel, and it always carries the fragrance of our folk culture.

Revealing how she came on board, Malini added: "When Lalit ji called me one day and asked if I would sing it for a film, I immediately felt both joy and responsibility. Soon after, I came to Bombay and recorded it with a live orchestra, which was in itself such a rare and moving experience. Later, when I learnt that the makers wanted to feature me as well, it came as a wonderful surprise.”

“In today’s time, when all kinds of songs are being created, it makes me deeply happy to see filmmakers giving importance to music that belongs to our soil, to our traditions. It reflects the immense respect the writer, producer, and director hold for folk music. Meeting the young talents Vyom and Saachi was equally delightful—they were so humble, so respectful, and it gave me great hope to see such sincerity in the next generation,” she concluded.

"Mannu Kya Karegga" features Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, and Charu Shankar in key roles, along with others.

Touted to be a heartfelt tale of love, struggle, and rediscovery, the film promises an emotional ride that feels both raw and real.

"Mannu Kya Karegga" is expected to hit the cinema halls on September 12.

--IANS

pm/