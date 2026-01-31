Malaika Arora wishes baby sister Amrita Arora on birthday with an adorable post

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actress Malaika Arora wished her baby sister, Amrita Arora, on her birthday with an adorable social media post.

Malaika took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a lovely photo kissing her sister.

Pouring love on her baby sister on her special day, Malaika penned,

"Happy birthday my baby sis @amuaroraofficial (sic)", along with two red heart emojis.

She also uploaded a fun selfie with her girl gang from a lift and wrote, "With our birthday girl...A liftie is a must", tagging Amrita.

Along with Malaika and Amrita, the click further included Karisma Kapoor.

Commencing her career as a VJ for MTV, Amrita made her Bollywood debut back in 2002 opposite Fardeen Khan with the film, "Kitne Door Kitne Paas".

Later on, she went on to become part of movies such as "Awara Paagal Deewana", "Ek Aur Ek Gyarah", "Girlfriend", "Speed", "Red: The Dark Side", "Kambakkht Ishq", and "Hello", along with others.

In 2009, Amrita married businessman Shakeel Ladak. The couple is now blessed with two sons.

Malaika and Amrita are often seen showering love on one another on social media.

Shifting our focus back to Malaika, she concluded the first quarter of the 21st century by reflecting on the phase of her life, which was marked by change, growth, and constant reinvention.

Looking back at her journey, Malaika told IANS, “Personally, it’s been a journey of reinvention for me, growing beyond glamour and dance into fitness, entrepreneurship, and now a published author.”

Speaking to IANS, she also listed the films and performances that have defined this era.

Malaika revealed that cinematic gems such as "Lagaan", "Dil Chahta Hai", "Queen", "Gully Boy", and "Andhadhun" have contributed to reshaping Hindi cinema.

“As we close this chapter, films like Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Queen, Gully Boy, Andhadhun etc have truly defined the era," she shared.

--IANS

pm/