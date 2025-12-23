December 23, 2025 8:56 PM हिंदी

Malaika Arora shares glimpses from December month as she soaks in year-end bliss

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actress-model Malaika Arora took to social media to give a sneak peek into her December days.

She shared a series of pictures that perfectly captured the spirit of the year’s final month. From moments of relaxation to stylish appearances, the actress offered a glimpse into how she spent her December, soaking in the festive spirit. Posting a series of photos on Instagram, Malaika wrote, “Decemberinggggggg.”

The carousel of photos features Malaika Arora striking candid poses. It also captures her indulging in pampered facial sessions and soaking in the festive cheer with Christmas decorations. Alongside her stylish pictures, she shared glimpses of delicious desserts and warm moments posing with friends and family. The last image shows the actress posing with her son Arhaan and mother Joyce Polycarp.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora recently marked her son Arhaan’s 23rd birthday. She also wished him with a heartfelt post that read, “Happy birthday, my baby boy, @iamarhaankhan #ak23.”

Arhaan Khan turned 23 on the 9th of November and celebrated his day with his family and close friends.

On the professional front, the ‘Chaiya Chaiya’ girl teamed up with Yo Yo Honey Singh for the Bhojpuri music video “Chillgum.” Talking about working with the singer-rapper, Malaika shared, “Working on Chillgum was an absolute blast - it’s bold, full of attitude, and pure fun. Yo Yo Honey Singh’s energy is so infectious that you can’t help but match his vibe when you’re on set.”

She added, “This song has that perfect mix of glamour, groove, and Smadness - the kind that instantly lifts your mood. It let me explore a more playful, carefree side on screen, and I think audiences are going to feel that energy too.”

The track was composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, with lyrics penned by Hommie Dilliwala, Nanku, and Arjun Ajnabee.

--IANS

ps/

