Malaika Arora calls working on Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Chillgum 'an absolute blast'

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Bhojpuri hit "Chillgum" has finally got a music video featuring Malaika Arora.

Sharing her experience, Malaika called working on Honey Singh’s peppy number 'an absolute blast'

Talking about the track, Malaika shared, "Working on Chillgum was an absolute blast - it’s bold, full of attitude, and pure fun. Yo Yo Honey Singh’s energy is so infectious that you can’t help but match his vibe when you’re on set."

Calling 'Chillgum' a perfect blend of glamour, groove, and madness, she added, "This song has that perfect mix of glamour, groove, and madness - the kind that instantly lifts your mood. It let me explore a more playful, carefree side on screen, and I think audiences are going to feel that energy too,’" she added.

"Chillgum" enjoys Ragini Vishwakarma's signature flair in the music video directed by Mihir Gulati.

The track has been composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, with lyrics by Hommie Dilliwala, Nanku, and Arjun Ajnabee.

With Mihir Gulati’s stylish direction, "Chillgum" is now available exclusively on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

In addition to "Chillgum", Honey Singh also recently came up with the “Jhoom Sharaabi” track from the highly-anticipated sequel "De Pyaar De 2” starring Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Sung and composed by Honey Singh, the dance number has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Honey Singh has also penned the lyrics for the "De Pyaar De 2”.

Speaking about "Jhoom Sharaabi", Honey Singh revealed that he wished to create a song that will be able to pull everyone on the dance floor with its beats.

“Jhoom Sharaabi sets the mood the moment it drops! I wanted a track that pulls everyone to the floor, from the cool uncles to the crazy cousins," he shared.

Revealing what it was like working with Ajay once again, Honey Singh stated, "Working with Ajay sir again was pure fun, packed with energy and masti. This one’s made for every shaadi where the OGs lead the party!”

