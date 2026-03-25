March 25, 2026 7:11 PM हिंदी

Making to playoffs isn’t enough, LSG have to win their first trophy: Goenka

Making to playoffs isn’t enough, LSG have to win their first trophy: Goenka

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) With a renewed squad and clear lessons from the past, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka has outlined the franchise’s evolution heading into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 and has said that having made it to the playoffs twice is ‘not good enough’ as the team now aims at winning their first trophy.

Reflecting on IPL 2025, Goenka pointed to the team’s resilience despite significant injury setbacks, particularly within the bowling department.

“The positive was that we won four of our first six games despite most of our frontline bowlers being injured,” he told JioStar.

He also credited the team management’s willingness to experiment, which paid dividends in unexpected ways. Promoting Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh to opening roles, positions not typically associated with either player, proved to be a masterstroke.

“There were some bold moves, Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh opening, which isn’t their usual position, and it turned out to be their best IPL season for both of them,” Goenka noted.

Among the emerging positives was the rise of new talent like Digvesh Rathi, who impressed in his debut season. “Digvesh Rathi came in as a complete newcomer and did well for us.”

However, Goenka acknowledged a key structural weakness that limited the team’s overall impact, an underpowered bowling core. Addressing that gap has been a central focus during the off-season.

“We did realise that we lacked a strong bowling core, and we’ve consciously addressed that by building a domestic Indian bowling unit this time. We’re happy with what we have,” he said.

While satisfied with the squad’s balance, Goenka emphasised that improvement is an ongoing process, even as the team enters the new season with confidence. “You can always improve, aspire to do better, there’s no end to improving. But at the end of the day, this is a squad that has everything required.”

More importantly, the franchise is shifting its mindset, from relying on individual brilliance to fostering collective performance.

“Now it’s about coming together and performing as a unit, rather than as individuals. Last year, there were too many individuals performing. This year, we want to perform as a team.”

For Goenka, the ultimate goal remains clear: winning the franchise’s first IPL title. Despite reaching the playoffs twice, he believes true identity and recognition come only with championship success.

“I think the true identity is still evolving. For any sports team, until you win, you don’t receive the same level of respect or affection that comes with lifting the trophy.

“Yes, we’ve made the playoffs twice, but that’s clearly not good enough… we have to win our first trophy,” he noted.

--IANS

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