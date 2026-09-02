Major champions Reed and Watson confirm participation for India Championship

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Masters Champion and current Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed, along with fellow winner at Augusta National, Bubba Watson, have confirmed their participation in the star-studded 2026 India Championship.

The American duo will tee off in a field of global stars, including defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, Career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy and 2026 Open Champion Ryan Fox, when the highly anticipated event returns for its second edition at Delhi Golf Club from October 15-18.

Major winners Shane Lowry and Justin Rose, European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald and Ryder star Viktor Hovland will all return to the India Championship, while DP World Tour and PGA Tour winner Min Woo Lee will make his debut. Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri are among the Indian stars aiming to delight the home fans.

Reed, who claimed his first Major title at Augusta National in 2018, is aiming to top the season-long Race to Dubai Rankings for the first time.

The three-time Ryder Cup star will arrive in Delhi seeking his third win of the season, having secured his first Rolex Series title at the Dubai Desert Classic in January and then winning the Qatar Masters two weeks later.

"I really enjoy playing all over the world and I’m looking forward to teeing it up in the India Championship for the first time. It looks like a great event and field, and it comes at an important time in the season, so I’m excited to see what we can do in Delhi," Reed said.

Two-time Masters winner Watson – who claimed the Green Jacket in 2012 and 2014 - will also arrive at Delhi Golf Club for the first time in October.

The left-hander, who boasts 15 career victories, said, “It’s always fun to play in new events and this is one that I was happy to be able to add to my schedule. I’ve heard that Delhi Golf Club is a great test, and golf fans in India are very passionate, so I’m looking forward to the week.”

The USD 4,000,000 event, co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India, features the largest prize fund ever offered for a DP World Tour event in India and will once again be part of the crucial Back 9 phase of the Race to Dubai.

The India Championship will be the eighth of nine events in the Back 9 phase of the 2026 Race to Dubai, building towards the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs and culminating in the DP World Tour Championship in November at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

--IANS

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