Maitri Parv celebrates friendship, shared history between India and Oman: PM Modi

Muscat, Dec 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that 'Maitri Parv' celebrates the friendship, shared history, and prosperous future for India and Oman, hailing the Indian diaspora as a live example of coexistence and cooperation.

While addressing the members of the Indian community at an event named 'Maitri Parv' in Oman on Thursday, PM Modi mentioned that Diwali has been included by UNESCO in the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

He began his address amid chants of 'Bharat Mata ki jai', 'Vande Mataram' and 'Modi, Modi'.

He said, "I am seeing mini India in front of me...Today we have gathered here as a family. Today, we are celebrating our country, our team India. India is diverse, and our culture is deeply rooted in its strength. Every day brings a new colour, every season a new celebration, and every tradition a new thought, and that is why no matter where we Indians go or live, we always respect diversity. We readily adapt to the culture and customs of our new surroundings. Here in Oman, I witness this happening in front of me. The Indian diaspora is a living example of coexistence and cooperation. Our rich cultural heritage was recently honoured as UNESCO included Diwali in the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Now, Diwali's 'diya' will illuminate not just our house but also the entire world. This is a matter of pride for Indians across the world. This global recognition of Diwali is a recognition of our light that spreads hope, harmony and a message of humanity."

Speaking about Maitri Parv, PM Modi said, "Today, we are all celebrating Bharat-Oman Maitri Parv. Maitri means M - Maritime heritage, A - Aspirations, I - Innovation, T - Trust and Technology, R - Respect, I - Inclusive growth, which means that this Maitri Parv celebrates the friendship between our two countries, our shared history, and a prosperous future."

He stated that India and Oman share intimate and live ties and recalled the arrival of Indians to Oman from ports like Lothal, Mandvi and Tamralipti. He said, "India and Oman have always shared intimate and live ties. The monsoon winds of the Indian Ocean have given direction to the trade between the two countries. Our ancestors used to take wooden boats from ports like Lothal, Mandvi and Tamralipti and arrive in Muscat, Sur and Salalah. I am delighted that these historic ties from Mandvi to Muscat have been compiled in a book by our Embassy. I would like you all to give the book to every person, every young person, read the book and also gift it to your Omani friends."

PM Modi noted that the success of Indian schools in Oman would not have been possible without the support of former late Sultan Qaboos bin Said. He also thanked Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for helping and protecting Indians who live in Oman.

Highlighting the role of education in strengthening ties between India and Oman, he said, "The relationship between India and Oman, which began through trade, is now being strengthened through education. I have been told that around 46,000 students are studying here in Indian schools, which also includes thousands of students from other communities. This year marks the completion of 50 years of the Indian education system in Oman. It is a milestone for India-Oman ties. The success of Indian schools here would not have been possible without the efforts of His Majesty the late Sultan Qaboos, as he provided land and essential support for Indian schools, including the Indian School Muscat. This tradition has been carried forward by Sultan Haitham. I especially thank him (Sultan Haitham) for the way he is helping and protecting Indians in Oman."

Later in the day, PM Modi will hold comprehensive talks with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, focusing on the full spectrum of bilateral relations.

Discussions are expected to cover key areas, including trade and investment, energy cooperation, defence and security, technology, agriculture, and cultural exchanges. The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

PM Modi arrived in Muscat on Wednesday for the third and final leg of his three-nation visit. Upon his arrival, Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, warmly received PM Modi at the airport.

This is Prime Minister Modi's second visit to Oman, underscoring the growing depth of the India-Oman strategic partnership.

PM Modi also received a warm welcome from members of the Indian community at the hotel in Muscat, with hundreds of people carrying Indian flags, chanting "Modi Modi", "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" as they enthusiastically welcomed the Indian PM on Wednesday.

--IANS

akl/dpb