Surbhi Chandna on standing by husband Karan Sharma: ‘People may think your partner isn’t as stable as you’

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Television actress Surbhi Chandna recently spoke candidly about love, loyalty, and standing by her partner Karan Sharma during challenging times.

During their recent appearance on Rashami Desai’s talk show, Surbhi and Karan offered a rare glimpse into their bond and shared how even after 13 years of dating and a year of marriage, Karan continues to be “the one” for Surbhi. The actress also spoke about her journey with Karan and shared how mutual support and unwavering faith in each other helped them rise above outside judgments and further strengthen their bond. Reflecting on that phase, Surbhi spoke about standing by her husband despite external perceptions and judgments. “People might think your partner isn’t as stable as you, but if I didn’t stand by him then, who would? This is the boy who would wait in the car for 8–9 hours during my auditions, or outside parties till morning. So yes, we stuck by each other.”

On the other hand, Karan shared that one of his biggest takeaways from Surbhi is her financial sensibility and ability to plan for the future, while on an emotional level, her strong belief system keeps him grounded. He shared, “Her belief in whatever and whoever she chooses is my spirituality.”

Surbhi added, “Divine energy is beyond collective energy. I deeply believe in God, and I give all credit for my growth to him.”

Talking about marriage and finances, the ‘Ishqbaaaz’ actress mentioned, “We didn’t have event planners. Karan is so creatively amazing; he managed all my roka planning he managed. Budgets and everything financial was Surbhi’s department, and creatively Karan handled everything. We worked together and managed our own shaadi.”

The couple also spoke about what luxury means to them, which largely revolves around travel and food.

For the unversed, Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, entrepreneur Karan Sharma, on March 2, 2024, in a destination wedding at the Chomu Palace Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

--IANS

ps/