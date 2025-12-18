December 18, 2025 4:31 PM हिंदी

MoS Margherita, Fiji Health Minister discuss medical cooperation

MoS Margherita, Fiji's Health Minister discuss medical cooperation

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita held a meeting with Fiji's Minister of Health and Medical Services Ratu Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu in New Delhi on Thursday, discussing ongoing health and medical cooperation between both countries.

"Pleased to meet Fiji's Minister of Health and Medical Services Hon. Dr Ratu Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu this morning. Had meaningful discussions on ongoing health and medical cooperation, an important pillar of the India Fiji bilateral partnership," Margherita posted on X.

On December 15, India's High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, called on Fiji's Minister for Immigration Viliame B Naupoto and discussed matters of mutual interest, including on skilled mobility, people-to-people ties and further strengthening of bilateral ties.

In a statement on X, Indian High Commission in Fiji stated, "Veilomani Dosti. High Commissioner Suneet Mehta paid a courtesy call on the Hon. Viliame B. Naupoto, Minister for Immigration, today. Productive discussions were held on matters of mutual interest, including on skilled mobility, people-to-people links and further strengthening of relations between India and Fiji."

Earlier this month, Mehta called on Fiji's Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation. During the meeting, Mehta expressed India's commitment to sharing its expertise in large-scale digital identity platforms, cyber-security and innovative public service delivery with Fiji.

In a statement on X, the Indian High Commission in Fiji stated, "High Commissioner Suneet Mehta was pleased to call on Hon.Ioane Naivalurua, Minister for Policing and Communications today. Productive discussions were held, focussing on strengthening our multifaceted cooperation, including in digital, AI. India remains committed to sharing its expertise in large-scale digital identity platforms, cyber-security and innovative public service delivery, reflecting our broader partnership with Fiji in advancing inclusive and technology-driven governance."

Last month, India delivered a consignment of Anti-Retro Viral (ARV) drugs to Fiji to assist in strengthening the island nation's health programme.

Taking to X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "A consignment of Anti-Retro Viral (ARV) drugs has been dispatched to Fiji to support its health programme. India remains committed to supporting Fiji in its public health response and humanitarian needs."

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

'IPL is all about promoting our young talents', says BCCI Secy Saikia after uncapped players earn big

'IPL is all about promoting our young talents', says BCCI Secy Saikia after uncapped players earn big in auction

‘Democracy reduced to mob rule’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan blasts INDIA bloc over VB-G RAM G Bill ruckus

‘Democracy reduced to mob rule’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan blasts INDIA Bloc over VB-G RAM G Bill ruckus

India continues to deliver relief supplies in areas severely affected by floods in Sri Lanka

India continues to deliver relief supplies in areas severely affected by floods in Sri Lanka

Karan Johar speaks highly of Kartik Aaryan, says his commitment & contribution to movies ‘blew his mind’

Karan Johar speaks highly of Kartik Aaryan, says his commitment & contribution to movies ‘blew his mind’

Tourism booster: Govt sanctions 40 projects for Rs 3,295 crore under SASCI initiative

Tourism booster: Govt sanctions 40 projects for Rs 3,295 crore under SASCI initiative

After Lucknow T20I abandonment, UPCA to begin ticket refund process from Friday

After Lucknow T20I abandonment, UPCA to begin ticket refund process from Friday

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi pitches ‘IKIGAI’ framework at Japan-hosted ‘Land Forces Summit’

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi pitches ‘IKIGAI’ framework at Japan-hosted ‘Land Forces Summit’

Karan Johar turns match-maker for Kartik Aaryan

Karan Johar turns match-maker for Kartik Aaryan

India‑Oman CEPA to boost trade in green energy, agri-startups: Industry leaders

India‑Oman CEPA to boost trade in green energy, agri-startups: Industry

Air pollution shortening life expectancy, reducing productivity and quality of life in Delhi: Experts

Air pollution shortening life expectancy, reducing productivity and quality of life in Delhi: Experts