Main goal is to get in the team when the Olympics is rolling around: Steve Smith

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Australian batting great Steve Smith has come to terms with his omission from Australia’s T20 World Cup preliminary squad, but the veteran is far from done with his international 20-20 ambitions. Although missing out on the squad was a setback, Smith remains determined to represent Australia at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The 38-year-old batter, who is in splendid form in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), admitted that even after some amazing knocks, he was not in contention to be a surprise entrant in the national squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The former Australia captain has not yet closed the door on T20I cricket, as he is yet to fulfil his ambition to play at the Olympics, where cricket is making a long-awaited return.

“I always want to play for Australia in big tournaments. But I think that ship's sailed. I reckon they've got two opening batters that are doing pretty well. I'm relaxed doing what I can here and having some fun,” Smith said, as quoted by Espncricinfo.

"My main goal, as I've said before, is to get in the team when the Olympics is rolling around. I'd be keen to do that. That'd be pretty cool. Keep doing what I'm doing and you never know," he added.

Smith last played a T20I for Australia in February 2024, and since then, he has averaged 51-plus with a strike rate of 156 in T20s.

The Australian star has been in top form during BBL 2025-26. Rejoining his team, Sydney Sixers, after winning the Ashes, Smith has scored 173 runs in just three matches. He also scored a 41-ball century against the Sydney Thunder at the SCG on January 16.

With Smith's power-hitting, the Sixers have given themselves a chance to reach the final. After the BBL, the Australian star will return to T20 cricket in Major League Cricket, which will be hosted by the USA in June and July.

