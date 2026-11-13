Mahli Beardman creates history, achieves best figures for Australia on ODI debut

Perth, Nov 13 (IANS) Australian fast bowler Mahli Beardman etched his name into the history books as he starred with a six-wicket haul on his ODI debut during the first match of the ongoing series against England at Perth Stadium here on Friday.

Beardman picked up 6-24 in his 7.4 overs as he played an instrumental role in bowling England out for 131 in the series opener. The 21-year-old has now achieved the best bowling figures by an Australian bowler on ODI debut.

He has also become the first Aussie to take six wickets on an ODI debut, surpassing former speedster Tony Dodemaide, who had taken 5-21 on his debut in 1988 against Sri Lanka at the WACA.

Moreover, Beardman is just the fifth bowler to take six or more wickets on an ODI debut by anyone around the world. The best figures on ODI debut are headed by Scotland's Charlie Cassell, who picked up 7-21 on his debut against Oman in 2024.

Beardman, who received his debut cap from Michael Hussey as Australia opted to bowl, ran through the English batting line-up with a stellar bowling performance.

He got the prized wickets of Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jordan Cox and Sam Curran before removing Liam Dawson and Jofra Archer to complete a spectacular six-wicket haul

After Xavier Bartlett and Spencer Johnson picked up English openers Tom Banton and Ben Duckett, Beardman was through to the visitors' batting line-up.

He nicked Brook behind in his second over before picking out Root on caught-behind as well in the next one. Beardman kept unleashing his fiery spell as he got Cox nicked behind in his fourth over and also dismissed Curran in the same over by bouncing him to deep fine leg.

Beardman completed his fifer in his fifth over only by getting Dawson caught at backward point. England were 63/7 and then 65/8 when Johnson caught and bowled Jamie Overton.

There was a fight by Will Jacks and Gus Atkinson for the ninth wicket as they put up 37 runs before Jacks was caught behind off Johnson. Beardman returned and completed his six-wicket haul when he got Archer caught by a diving Jack Edwards at backward point.

--IANS

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